Rebecca Minkoff might not be coming back to The Real Housewives of New York City but she is having other issues. Minkoff, who is reportedly not returning to the series because a source said she was "too boring" on the reality show, seemingly hasn't paid content creators who did things for her. Kathleen Barnes, creator of Carrie Bradshaw Lied, has since accused Minkoff of not paying her despite being hired by Minkoff to do things for her. According to Barnes, their balance has been outstanding since 2019.

Minkoff posted on Instagram about leaving The Real Housewives of New York City. In the post, she wrote “2025 is a new beginning for me. And with current events in the world, I am reminded [of] the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever. The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.” She went on to say “As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritize the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family. I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter. Time to turn the page.”

Barnes shared Minkoff's post on her story, writing “I like how Minkoff talks about supporting women yet doesn’t pay the content creators her business hires. Balance is still outstanding if they want to pay the LTK campaign from 2019!” Barnes then went on to say “Looks like all the dots connect on this gal,” she wrote. “G’BYE PS – this is one of two times I haven’t been paid for my work in 10 [plus] years.”

Kathleen Barnes Knows She Won't See the Money from Rebecca Minkoff

Barnes did say in a video she posted to her account that she did recognize that at this point, she won't be seeing the money owed to her. “It is incredibly validating to see through the veil. And obviously, now I’m not gonna get paid because I’ve talked about this twice on the internet. And I never expected to get paid. I think after nearly six years of an outstanding balance, you just kind of throw in the towel. But mentally, I will never throw in the towel. Never,” she said.