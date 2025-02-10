Real Housewives of New York star Sai De Silva recently opened up about her lingering issues with co-star Brynn Whitfield, making it clear she has no plans to rekindle their once-friendly bond anytime soon.

During a recent “Ask Away” session on her Instagram Story, brought to news town by RealityBlurb, the reality star addressed fans’ questions about her current status with Brynn, and underscored that they haven’t connected since last year — and a lot more! Firstly, upon being asked on whether Sai and Brynn are friends, Sai responded with: “We haven’t seen one another outside the show since 2023.” Moving on, another person then went on to dig in and asked, “Where do you and Brynn stand?” to which Sai responded with affirmation that she can only speak for herself, in the following words:

“I can only speak for myself but I’m standing on business.”

Sai’s comment clearly indicates that she clearly has no intention of rekindling her relationship with Brynn, as it previously was! Although still, since Brynn had felt a bit cornered in the RHONY Season 15 finale, Sai made sure to show compassion towards her with an apology. However, when another fan asked, “Why did you end up apologizing to Brynn?” in the Q/A session, Sai went on to clarify her point of view in the following words:

“To clarify, I was showing compassion and apologizing for the SA trauma she experienced. I truly hope she focuses on her mental well-being.”

Despite Her Differences With Brynn Whitfield, Sai de Silva Is in Good Place With Other Castmates