Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City culminated in a massive fight between several of the women! Now, Sai De Silva has unfollowed Brynn Whitfield post the finale release, and before the reunion episode. During a trip to Puerto Rico, the women all began arguing after Ubah Hassan claimed Whitfield slept with someone to get her role on The Real Housewives of New York City. The fight resulted in Whitfield insinuating that Hassan knew she had been sexually assaulted, which is why she was so upset over the comment. Eventually, Whitfield's cast mates learned that Hassan maybe didn't "clock" Whitfield's comment, and it left many of them uncomfortable with Whitfield during the opening credits photoshoot.

It seems as if De Silva has now unfollowed Whitfield without any explanation as to why. De Silva is closer to Hassan, but the last fans saw, everyone was just trying to understand why Whitfield lied about the situation. During the fight, she said she told Hassan that she had been sexually assaulted on a phone call while she was ranting and upset about something else. After hours of fighting at the villa, Whitfield revealed that maybe Hassan had not clocked what she said during her rant on the phone and other wives, like Jenna Lyons, even wondered how Whitfield didn't think that since Hassan reportedly never asked Whitfield about it again.

When Hassan heard about what Whitfield said, she began screaming and crying and left the villa with Jessel Taank to stay at a hotel for that night. In her confessional, Hassan continually asked in tears when this happened so she could try to remember because she wouldn't use that trauma against Whitfield had she known. She also continued to double down on the fact that she did not say that Whitfield did a sex act on someone, but rather Whitfield made that joke and flipped it on Hassan.

Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy Both Are Pushing Back Against Brynn Whitfield

Image via Bravo

After the release of the finale, Whitfield has spoken out about the show. She claimed that she and Erin Lichy were as close as sisters. However, Lichy responded by saying that was not true. De Silva unfollowing Whitfield is just the next Housewife to push back at Whitfield's supposed lies. In the finale, fans saw even Lyons come down on Whitfield. Additionally, the trailer for the first part of the reunion shows Lyons yelling at Whitfield to stop defending what she did and to take responsibility.

You can see the aftermath of the finale during the reunion episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.

