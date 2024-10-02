Season 14 was a learning opportunity in many ways for the rebooted cast on Real Housewives of New York City. Fashion industry legend Jenna Lyons entered the series a bit shy, but her quiet observation seems to have prepared her to draw firm boundaries in Season 15 about what parts of her world will be shared. Jessel Taank learned to lean-in to her unique sense of humor and quirky observations, because the fans were so delighted with her that she was hailed as the series' rising star. But it was also an opportunity to reflect on other qualities she saw when watching herself back on the series. She told USA Today that prior to filming the reality series, she thought of herself as "the sweet little Indian girl that no one could hate," but changed her perspective after watching herself and acknowledging she can sound "a bit brat-ish."

Sai De Silva also had the opportunity to see just how reactive she can be when a co-star crosses a line. And though she remains committed to her brash delivery of her truth, watching herself back seems to have had some effect. Sai admitted in the first episode of Season 15, that after last season she tried therapy, and now is in a healing stage. But the zen didn't last long, as Sai came into the season prepared to re-ignite the feud that started in Season 14 with co-star Brynn Whitfield.

I understand that Sai might feel betrayed by Brynn, and her agitated energy might stem from genuine hurt. The pair appeared to be friends in their scenes at the start of Season 14, sharing a sisterly closeness that perhaps involved too much trust too soon. Brynn has already demonstrated a commitment to messiness and mayhem in the group. But what I don't get is the level of annoyance that Sai has towards her co-star that has carried into the next season so spectacularly.

Sai's Life and Career Seem So Fulfilling

The mommy-blogger turned fashion influencer has built an enviable life for herself. Sai's hustle is undeniable, though her co-stars tease her for always being in content-creator mode. In the first episode of Season 14, she spoke about growing up in Brooklyn, and how she would walk up and down the tree-lined streets wondering how people get to live there. Then she quipped that now she sees people peeping into her Brownstone, "Lo and behold, look at me now."

On social media, Sai appears to be booked and busy. And it seems she is bringing the next generation into the family business, if Sai's daughter frequently posing with her for photos is anything to go by. With such a booked-and busy work schedule, and a fulfilling home life, it's a wonder that Sai has the energy to devote to a long-term feud on RHONY.

Sai Hasn't Moved On From Season 14 of 'RHONY'

It doesn't seem like Sai has learned to reflect on her sometimes harsh approach to honesty. Speaking to USA Today, Sai observed: "I am what I am. So take it or leave it." Despite this current attitude, Sai has acknowledged in the past that her abrasive and straight-forward communication style could use some work. In her confrontation with Brynn last season, it seemed what Sai resented most was the fact that Brynn's faux-pas of repeating information Sai had shared with her regarding Ubah Hassan's new romantic relationship, which she was keeping private at the time, had exposed Sai for betraying Ubah's confidence. Brynn's messiness broke the trust between Ubah and Sai, which seems to be the source of the continued feud this season.

In Season 15, Sai informed Jessel that she hasn't really spoken to Brynn since their falling out last season. She insisted that Brynn needed to meet her halfway now, after Sai apologized at the reunion last year. Sai claims to have learned how to control her emotions, and to be on a zen journey after having also done some therapy trying to understand why she was so easily upset last year. Despite this healing journey, her first meeting with Brynn this season did end with Sai shouting at her angrily until she left her own party. It's understandable how Sai wouldn't want to be surrounded by someone who she perceives as a liar. But where I'm lost is how, with everything she has in her life that is going right, how this feud still occupies so much emotional space to this day. If Brynn wants to flirt her way across Manhattan and gossip behind everyone's back, Sai needs to learn to accept that her "friend" is just that way, and simply play her cards closer to her chest this time around.

New episodes of Real Housewives of New York City air Tuesdays on Bravo. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.

