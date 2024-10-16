Season 15 of Real Housewives of New York City is off to an explosive start, with arguments that carry over from Season 14 of the reality series kicking off almost immediately. While the teaser promised the biggest feud of the season will be between Brynn Whitfield and Uba Hassan, so far this has only been simmering in the background. However, on the RHONY reboot, wherever drama is brewing, Brynn seems to be somewhere nearby.

That is, if you think like Sai De Silva, who has been on a complete warpath this season when it comes to her former friend. Sai has accused Brynn of being a liar, a manipulator, and a pot-stirrer. Her friend Ubah has been taking her side, claiming that Sai feels sick of being used as a "pawn" in the group. The ruffled feathers in the group all stem from the incident at the finale last year, when a seemingly tipsy Brynn spilled the beans that Ubah had been dating a man in secret. What felt especially disrespectful was when, on camera, Brynn named the state where her man was from, which was a detail Ubah had only shared with Sai. Now Sai is desperate to spin the narrative back in her favor, and Brynn is in her cross-hairs.

We know now that Sai spilled Ubah's secret, but strangely, even though Sai was the one who shared the information in the first place, she is determined to hold Brynn accountable. It comes across as though Sai feels the need to prove Brynn was at fault, in order to clear her own name. The war that Sai and Ubah have kicked off this season with Brynn as the target has already shown that Sai is the biggest manipulator, and the biggest problem, in Season 15.

What's Wrong With the Truth, Anyway?

Close

Brynn may be a brat, but when did she lie? Everyone on the cast has acknowledged that Brynn may add a little sparkle to the stories that she shares, but usually this is to emphasize the humor, rather than to cause harm. It is a part of the carefully crafted coquette persona that Brynn brings to the series. Brynn may stretch the truth to get a few laughs, or to get a few digs in, but when has she lied?

Now in Season 15, Erin Lichy is irritated with Brynn for running to Jenna Lyons, saying that Erin had been calling her "poor" after Jenna's car broke down and Erin was stuck footing their exorbitant Uber bill back to the city. It's clear that Erin is embarrassed that Jenna knows she was repeating the story, and is now nit-picking Brynn's version of events as a way to avoid taking ownership of what she said. And more importantly, to skirt the issue of what she implied when telling the story to Brynn for laughs. Brynn probably inserted some embellished details... but did she lie when she told Jenna what her supposed friend was saying about her behind her back?

Sai Is the Real Manipulator on 'RHONY' But Gets Away With It

Image via Bravo

Sai starts off the season with a great big lie that she is on a "zen" journey. Sai is not a Zen Buddha, Sai is Sun Tzu. Her strategy on RHONY this season is to gather the girls and make sure they are on the same page: Brynn is a liar, she is manipulating everyone, do not trust Brynn. But Sai's tactic is already backfiring, since she is the one who keeps having to back pedal over all the nasty comments she has been saying about other people on the cast.

Brynn is all about letting her girls know who is stabbing them in the back, and that, more than anything, is the problem that Sai and Erin are having with Brynn this season. They want her to keep their catty gossip between them, because that's what they expect from a friendship. Brynn seems to expect loyalty from her friendships, and so she does her friends the service of repaying them in kind. Both Erin and Sai have admitted that they were being snarky and gossiping, yet both still want to paint Brynn as the villain because she repeated to Jenna the gist of what they had been saying about her behind her back.

Even though Brynn plays up her bratty and flirtatious persona, and can crank these traits all the way up to one-hundred at the drop of a hat, she has come across as the most straight forward of the bunch this season, addressing people directly and maintaining a pretty cool demeanor while doing so. So far it has been Ubah and Sai who have been constantly losing their cool. Brynn's ability to successfully maneuver the social snares that come along with the Real Housewives franchise has her co-stars feeling jealous, and this is the real reason Sai wants to manipulate the cast to turn against her in Season 15. Sai has a habit of not being able to own her misbehavior without dragging Brynn into the mess as a way to deflect, and viewers should keep an eye out to see if this manipulative tactic continues.

New episodes of RHONY air Tuesdays on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15

Watch on Peacock