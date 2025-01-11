When the preview trailer for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City dropped, it was clear that co-stars Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield would end the season squaring off. Hassan and her co-detective Sai De Silva have been on a mission this season to discover who in the group can be trusted, and who is what they consider to be a "leaky pigeon." Whitfield earned Hassan's enmity in the Season 14 finale of the reality series, when she opted to expose the fact that her gorgeous model friend was hiding a secret romance going on with a man from the state of Connecticut. Season 15 has shown how much the dynamics in the group have shifted, as Whitfield continues to burn bridges with her bratty, pot-stirring "pigeon" persona.
On the one hand, it is arguable that Whitfield was doing her job as a reality star. A reality TV producer's dream cast member is always ready to expose a co-star for hiding things from the camera, trying to portray their life one way to the viewers, while living a different reality when filming ends. On the other hand, Hassan clearly had her feelings hurt when someone who she considered to be a friend exposed private information, even if they had both agreed to share their lives on a reality show. Whitfield is super-savvy, and it appears that she has been playing a game of cat-and-mouse with Hassan all season long, being condescending, baiting her into arguments, and speaking over her with such intense frequency that Hassan feels the need to shout to be heard.