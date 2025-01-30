Ubah Hassan is having a retrospective moment on her dynamic with co-star Brynn Whitfield! The Real Housewives of New York City star is taking off her rose-tinted glasses as she spills the tea on how Whitfield built false narratives on the popular reality show.

In an interview with Glamour on January 29, 2025, Ubah opened up about her fellow costar’s calculative behavior. The reality TV star stated that Brynn had a tendency to make “little jabs,” which were decorated with words of kindness that eventually piled on for Hassan to notice a pattern in the former’s behavior. In one instance, the Ubah Hot mogul reflected on Whitfield calling her to tell her she was going to fake a review of her hot sauce for a moment on the show.

"The first time we met, Brynn bought my hot sauce, Ubah Hot. I said, “Why did you buy it? I have a hundred of them at home I could bring you.” She’s like, “No, no, no, girl. Learn how to receive. I’m trying to support you.” Then she calls me and says, “I think I’m going to talk about Ubah Hot on the show, and I’m going to give a bad review so you can get airtime,'" Ubah recalled.

Ubah advised her against it, which she says upset Brynn. "She would accuse us of “taking money out of her purse” because we weren’t meeting her standards, and I got tired of it. It was a heated moment that came after months of pressure to be something I’m not. She also accuses Whitfield of often pushing her until she got a reaction out of her and then later switch gears and apologize. Hassan reflected on her costar’s past actions and came to the following conclusion:

“It felt like she was determined to create a false narrative about me. Looking back, I see the pattern.”

Tensions between Ubah and Brynn were at an all-time high during the RHONY Season 15 finale, where the cast went on a trip to Puerto Rico. Hassan alleged that Whitfield had slept her way into getting on the show. However, Whitfield retaliated by revealing that she was sexually assaulted in the past, and Hassan was aware of the same — which the latter denied. Whitfield eventually admitted that she wasn’t sure if Hassan had “clocked it” when she spoke about the trauma during a past phone conversation.