Ubah Hassan is spilling the tea on the NSFW picture of Erin Lichy's husband, Abe Lichy. During The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 Episode 12, which aired on December 17, 2024, Erin Lichy shared a picture of her husband’s penis with Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield. While fellow cast members had mixed reactions, Hassan was not amused by the unsolicited sharing of the nude pic.

In an interview with Glamour on January 29, 2025, Ubah shed light on the sharing of the nude photograph as well as everything that transpired after. Hassan confessed that she was left in shock when she heard that Erin had shown the women a naked picture of Abe. While Racquel Chevremont, Sai De Silva, and Jessel Taank all felt it was an inappropriate thing to do, Hassan revealed that it was only her reaction that seemed to irk Erin Lichy. Ubah Hassan confirmed that their cultural differences could be a reason why the gravity of the situation varied between her and the mom of three.

Ubah revealed that later that evening when they had to do synchronized swimming, she noticed that Abe was on speakerphone with his wife. Ubah confessed that she ended up telling him about what Erin did because she felt bad for him. Unsurprisingly, Erin was not thrilled and called the Ubah Hot mogul disgusting before spilling that she had texted Abe that she'd be calling him during the scene and putting him on speaker phone. This left a bad taste in Ubah's mouth as she didn’t understand why her costar had to fake the phone call, expressing her reaction to the same as follows:

“I asked, “If it isn’t a big deal, why warn him?” Erin kept on, so I splashed water on her, telling her to stop pretending to be upset over a planned phone call.”

Erin Lichy Spilled the Tea on Her Husband’s NSFW Picture