After an explosive Season 15 finale, it seems as if The Real Housewives of New York City is looking for new women to join. The casting company behind the reality series, Shed Casting, posted an image that had the logo for the show on it and said “It’s that time… come and get your apple." This news comes at a time when the cast has been reportedly on the outs with star, Brynn Whitfield, after she and Ubah Hassan got into a huge fight on a cast trip to Puerto Rico that was then cut short in the aftermath of their back and forth.

Whitfield, who people thought was leaving the show earlier in the season, was angry that Hassan said that she probably slept with someone to get her job on The Real Housewives of New York City. Later, Hassan and Whitfield made jokes about it and Whitfield made a sexual joke about herself. It was then turned back onto Hassan and the two were screaming at each other with Whitfield alleging that Hassan knew she was sexually assaulted and that's why it hurt Whitfield's feelings. As their fight went on, Whitfield admitted that maybe Hassan didn't hear her when she told her about it.

This fight led to the women all being angry with Whitfield at the opening credits photoshoot and got to the point where even Jenna Lyons yelled at Whitfield in the trailer for the reunion episodes. The casting call did not state that any of the wives were leaving but the rest of the cast did send Bozoma Saint John from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a gift and Whitfield was not included on the card, but the rest of the full time cast was.

Rumors Have Swirled That Brynn Whitfield Is Leaving

Image via Bravo

A post was going around that claimed Whitfield was leaving the show. She did not post it from her own accounts but her name was on it. Since, Whitfield has said that she did not put out the statement and that the rumors weren't true. This all happened prior to fans seeing what happened between Whitfield and Hassan on Season 15. She posted on Instagram that she was on vacation when it all started to go around. There is no confirmed news on who is and who isn't returning to the show for Season 16 but fans do want to see Summer House star Paige DeSorbo or actress Julia Fox with an apple.

The Real Housewives of New York City can be streamed on Peacock.