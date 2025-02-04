We already have some news about the future of The Real Housewives of New York City. As the reality show is currently wrapping up Season 15 by releasing its reunion episodes, news broke from OK Magazine that one of the housewives will not be making her return: Rebecca Minkoff. Minkoff joined the cast as a friend of the wives in Season 15 after Erin Lichy brought her to a lunch with Ubah Hassan. While her fellow housewives made jokes about how boring she was, mainly that Brynn Whitfield didn't find her exciting, it seems like those at Bravo feel the same way about her.

According to OK Magazine, a source close to production said that Minkoff is not returning for Season 16 and said that was the "word on the street." The insider claimed that the decision came from production because they found her “being relatively boring.” This is also what her fellow cast said about her. The source gave no other information on who was or was not returning to the show but rumors have swirled that Whitfield will not be returning. She has since denied those rumors.

On the official Bravo site, they have Minkoff's bio listed. It reads as follows: “Rebecca is dedicated to creating the modern cultural and business narrative of togetherness and a shared success. She continues to push boundaries, lead the fashion industry, and galvanize communities of women by promoting confidence, fearlessness and authenticity. She is a loving wife and devoted mother-of-four. Rebecca’s reputation precedes her, but will impressing this new group of friends prove more difficult than creating a $100 million brand?”

The Most Exciting Thing Rebecca Minkoff Did This Season Was a Lie

Image via Bravo

During Season 15, Lichy and Minkoff came up with a way to find out who was telling secrets in the friend group. It got messy when it was too complicated and Whitfield claimed she knew it was all a lie minus one aspect of it. But the lie stated that Minkoff was pregnant with another man's baby and her husband was okay with it. Some of the cast was shocked and when it was revealed that it was all a way to figure out who was telling their secrets, it ended up complicated and had Lichy in a fight with the other wives who did not like being tested by her. Other than that, Minkoff did not do much this season.