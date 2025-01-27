Given the upset over the finale of The Real Housewives of New York City, the future of the show is being questioned by fans. The finale for Season 15 saw Brynn Whitfield saying that Ubah Hassan knew about her sexual assault and still made comments about her sleeping with someone to get her role on the show. After hours of fighting, Whitfield revealed that maybe Hassan hadn't heard her when she talked to her about this and it left the cast at odds with Whitfield during the opening credits photoshoot for the season. Now, Sai De Silva has spoken about the future of the series.

During an Instagram Q&A session, De Silva was allowing her fans to ask about the show. She talked about her relationship with Jenna Lyons and answered honestly when a fan asked if there is going to be another season of the series. De Silva simply wrote “I know nothing,” in response to the question. There hasn't been news either way about Season 16 and the reunion episode for Season 15 has yet to air. Fans only know that the cast is not on the best of terms with Whitfield at the moment.

When the season ended, the house was divided. The women were all staying together in Puerto Rico when the fight between Hassan and Whitfield broke out. Whitfield was angry that Hassan said, on camera, that she probably slept with someone to get the job on The Real Housewives of New York City. Whitfield and Hassan later joked about it and Whitfield made a joke about having a penis in her mouth. It then got turned around into Whitfield claiming Hassan said that when she didn't, Whitfield did. The fight escalated to Whitfield's claims that Hassan knew about her assault and Hassan ended up leaving the house with Jessel Taank.

Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy Publicly Pushed Back at Brynn Whitfield

Image via Bravo

Since the finale aired, both De Silva and Erin Lichy have publicly removed themselves from Whitfield. Lichy responded to Whitfield's claim that the two were as close as sisters and De Silva recently unfollowed Whitfield on Instagram. Lichy also said that she barely speaks to Whitfield anymore and there has been no information on where the rest of the cast currently stands with Whitfield, but it was rumored that she was preparing to leave the show before Season 16. Bravo has yet to announce the show's next season. You can see the women at the reunion for The Real Housewives of New York City.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Real Housewives of New York City Release Date March 4, 2008 Showrunner Andy Cohen Directors Andy Cohen Writers Scott Dunlop Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Cast Sai De Silva

Ubah Hassan

Erin Lichy

See All Cast & Crew Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Stream on Peacock