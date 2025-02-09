The Real Housewives of New York City just wrapped Season 15 and it seems as if everyone is on pins and needles waiting for Season 16 news. Season 15 was a tame season up until the final episode when Brynn Whitfield accused Ubah Hassan of knowing about her sexual assault and yet making an off color joke about Whitfield. It was then revealed Whitfield wasn't sure if Hassan "clocked" that information and the fight tore all the women apart. Now, it seems as if no one is sure if they're coming back for season 16.

An insider spoke with OK! Magazine and shared that as of this moment, no one has been asked back. This comes after Whitfield had a fake account share a post pretending to be her that said she was leaving the show, which Whitfield denied. “No one in the cast has been asked back yet or been given a contract for season 16,” the source said.

The source went on to talk about how producers found the season to be boring outside the Whitfield and Hassan drama. “No one really had any story about their lives or anything personal, so clinging to Brynn claiming she told Ubah she was sexually assaulted, only to change it to it ‘may not have clocked,’ implying she may not have heard her, gave them an in for drama,” they said.

'RHONY' Fans Want Changes Made

Image via Bravo

Shed Casting, who does the casting for the show, already put out a call for the new season. It has not been announced if any of the original cast is not returning and no one has been announced as joining the cast. All we know is that Rebecca Minkoff was found too boring for the show and is not returning as a friend of the wives. She posted on her social media about her time on the show, writing "2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever,” she explained. “The last month has given me a new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing 4 kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK. I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter."