Sonja Morgan isn't afraid of sharing her thoughts on The Real Housewives of New York City. But she recently revealed her true thoughts and feelings on the show that was supposed to be RHONY: Legacy. The show was meant to bring back the older cast to have their own show after Bravo rebooted the series in Season 14 of the reality series with an entirely new cast. Morgan, who was part of the show when the reboot happened, revealed that the conversations about Legacy fell through because of one former cast member.

During a conversation on the Reality Court podcast, Morgan shared what it felt like when it was announced that Legacy was not moving forward. “It’s like the rug was pulled out from not only [the fans] but us [castmates] … That was a shock to me.” Host Ace Fanning then asked Morgan if the rumors about Jill Zarin were true. It was reported that it was Zarin who ruined the deal for the rest of the cast and stalled the show for them all. Morgan clarified that she was supposed to be an original star on The Real Housewives of New York City with Zarin before she bailed only to join later on in Season 3.

Morgan then clarified that it was, in fact, Zarin who ruined the deal for everyone. Stating that Zarin wanted to make as much money as Ramona Singer, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, and Morgan despite not having been part of the show since Season 4. “But you know, she really screwed [up the deal for Legacy],” said Morgan. “She thought she should get paid the same as me, Ramona and Lou, but you haven’t been on TV for seven years. It’s like, no, that doesn’t make any sense.”

Sonja Morgan Used Bethenny Frankel's Salary as Leverage

During the podcast, Morgan used Bethenny Frankel has an example for someone who made less money for her own spin-off show. Famously, Zarin and Frankel used to be close until a huge fight left them at odds with each other. “Even Bethenny [Frankel], when she did her spinoff, she didn’t get paid the same as she was being paid for the Real Housewives of New York,” Morgan said. “Bethenny Ever After was a new thing that you’re gonna take a chance on, and the producers need to know that they’re going to break even at least.” Morgan then revealed that Singer also decided to not join the show because she was "seriously" dating someone.