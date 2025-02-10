It is with heavy heart that we share news of the passing of Real Housewives of New York’s alum Sonja Morgan‘s ex-husband and banker John Adams Morgan. Their daughter, Quincy Morgan, recently announced the news on her Instagram story.

In a series of posts shared by the reality star's daughter and brought to light by RealityBlurb, Quincy shared that her father, who was married to her mother from 1998 to 2006, passed away earlier this month. The daughter went on to share her thoughts in the follow-up story posts, which have now become automatically archived, in the following words:

“Hi everyone, as an obituary was published yesterday, I want to take the opportunity to tell you all myself that my father passed away this month … My family is navigating this together … I very much loved and admired my dad … I am so grateful for the love and care I have been shown in these past weeks,” Quincy wrote in her first post on February 7.”

In the follow-up story, Quincy went on to share that she took a break from work to navigate this loss and is now slowly beginning to phase back into work and community in the next weeks. She also appreciated her managers in helping her hold down the fort during tough times. Those who don’t know — Quincy is a social media influencer with a focus on outfit and beauty.

Sonja Morgan Hasn’t Posted Anything On Her Instagram About Ex-Husband’s Passing