Teresa Giudice is making it clear that she is much happier now that she is with Luis Ruelas and not Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Joe were married from 1999 to 2020 and divorced after the pair were found guilty of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. After serving their sentences, Joe was deported back to Italy as he never applied for his citizenship. It left the reality star to take care of their four daughters and while she and the girls went to Italy on the show, the announcement of their divorce did not surprise fans. Now, she is talking about how their marriage was the "safe" option for them.

While on the Undressed with Pol' and Patrik podcast, she shared that her marriage to Joe had no fire to it and that she realized how their relationship was not meant to be now that she found Ruelas and the two are happily married. She did give Joe a bit of a nod by saying that there were good things about their marriage to each other. Mainly when it comes to their four daughters they share. Terersa talked about their marriage and said "We made beautiful babies together, but that's about it."

She went on to talk about how happy her life is with Ruelas now. She said that Ruelas is very "attentive" and caring towards her and stated that Joe was not that way. According to Terersa, Joe "was not attentive at all" and instead "very old school." This was made obvious on the show when he was less than warm towards her and even called her his "b*tch wife" while miked on the show.

Joe Giudice Has Been Reflecting on Their Marriage and Teresa's Family

Image via Bravo

Recently, Joe has been talking about his marriage, specifically his relationship with Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga. He accused Gorga of talking to the Feds about him and even said that Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were just jealous of Giudice. The two have a better relationship now for their daughters and Joe's deportation even inspired Gia Giudice to study criminal justice and minor in sociology in school. Giudice talking about her relationship with Ruelas in a more positive light isn't surprising but she did talk highly of Joe on the show when they were married during filming the earlier seasons.