Bethenny Frankel hasn't been on The Real Housewives of New York City for a while and star Ubah Hassan isn't here for her criticism. Frankel shaded the reboot series repeatedly while admitting that she barely watched it. Frankel, who started on the series and did a few other projects (and seasons) with Bravo before leaving the network entirely is not a fan of Andy Cohen and Bravo as a whole. But during the Bravo Fan Fest in Miami recently, Hassan, who is currently on the show, fired back at Frankel's comments.

According to a TikTok from Access Hollywood, you can hear Hassan get mad at Frankel's lack of care when criticizing the show. "I mean, anyone who says that they haven’t seen something, but I think it’s trash, I don’t care what your opinion is," Hassan said at the time. "Sit down, eat your chicken sandwich and whatever you’re fu***** eating, and watch the show, and then tell us you don’t like it.”

Frankel Wasn't Kind About the Show

She went on to criticize Frankel for admitting she didn't watch it and then criticize it anyway, saying that when someone does it that they should dedicate their time to something before talking about it. “It’s like someone going to watch a movie for 10 minutes, and they walk away and say it was s***, no, why don’t you give the time and say they wasted two hours of my life.” Hassan concluded, saying this about Frankel: “She’s loud noise.”

Hassan is referring to Frankel's post that she eventually deleted. In it, she claimed that the show was unwatchable, compared it to the Titanic, and continually trashed it before turning to her former cast mates and saying that they deserve justice for how they were treated. “So this is gonna be a hot take, and surprise,” she said. “But justice for Sonja, Dorinda, Luann, Ramona. Because they were ride or die. That show was on their back.”

Frankel claimed they were all “replaced like shiny new toys." She went on to tear into the network. “They were all sitting on the shelf like Toy Story, hoping someone’s gonna come play with them. And instead, I know that a lot more money was spent on the new cast and the new show. Massive premiere, and like, big deal, big swinging d**ks.”

You can currently see Hassan on The Real Housewives of New York City.

