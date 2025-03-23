Bethenny Frankel shared her own experience with co-parenting to try and help Kim Kardashian. The former star of The Real Housewives of New York City shared advice for Kardashian, who is currently going through custody issues with Kanye West over their shared children, particularly their older daughter, North West. In an Instagram video, Frankel shared some of her own advice on co-parenting and her experience after being married to Jason Hoppy. Frankel's advice? Stop talking to West.

“[Here’s] my advice to Kim Kardashian, as someone who has been through a horrific decade-long divorce on a two-year marriage – and got primary custody and no child support that I had to pay,” Frankel said. “Here’s the deal, the media is focused on the trademark, like who owns the trademark of North West because she’s been featured on a Kanye-Diddy song, which is alarming at best.” Frankel pointed out that media is focused on the more outlandish part of Kardashian's custody battle and not what they should be focused on.

According to Frankel, Kardashian talking to West directly is the wrong move, and they should have a proxy communicating for the two, especially when it comes to their children. Frankel also shared that West sharing Kardashian's texts publicly is a "violation." Frankel said, “Kim is texting Kanye, who is not a rational person… She should not be speaking to him at all. She should be speaking to him by proxy. Somebody else should be the one interacting with him because, again, he’s not rational. He’s sharing her texts, and that’s a violation.”

Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting Battles Are Public Now

Image via E!

Recently, Kardashian has been in the news because her ex-husband has put their daughter in situations that Kardashian did not like. West put North on a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Kardashian took West to court over it. West promised to release the song without North on it, and then released it with their daughter on the track anyway. The most recent issue was West having North in a space with both Andrew Tate and Tristian Tate on their way. A security guard told Kardashian about the situation, and she took West to court over it. Frankel's advice may never get to Kardashian, but she does have experience with an ex disobeying her wishes when it comes to their child.

You can see Frankel on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.