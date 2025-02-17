The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is breaking her silence on her divorce from Michael Darby. The former couple got married in 2014 and announced their split in 2022. However, Ashley didn’t officially file for divorce until November 2024. After their divorce was finalized on February 10, 2025, Ashley is ready to embrace this new chapter of her life with optimism.

The reality star took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing in a bathtub as she reads a magazine. The cover of the magazine has been edited to feature a picture of the Bravolebrity herself, with the words “Ashley Darby is officially divorced.” The post features Ashley wearing nothing but a towel on her head along with sunglasses and big hoop earrings. In the caption she writes: “Life is certainly not all bubble baths and rosé, but neither of those hurt when the tough times come our way.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Ashley’s attorney confirmed that the former couple came to an “amicable resolution” to put their children first. A source previously told the outlet that the couple had been experiencing a “disconnect” in their relationship. According to the insider, Ashley’s trust issues and Michael’s alleged infidelity led to the split. The reality star seemed to confirm this news during her January 2025 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she claimed that her ex-husband has been “in the streets every weekend.”

Ashley Darby Joins Bravo’s New Reality Dating Series

After calling it quits with Michael, Ashley started dating Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson after the two met at BravoCon 2022. However, their whirlwind romance came to an end in January 2023 after three months of dating. But it looks like Ashley is ready to give love another chance with Bravo’s upcoming reality dating series, Love Hotel.

Love Hotel stars four stars from The Real Housewives which include Gizelle Bryant, Shannon Beador, and Luann de Lesseps along with Ashley. The ladies will head out on a luxurious getaway at the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico where they will get to mingle with a group of eligible bachelors.

In October 2024, Gizelle teased what the fans can expect from Love Hotel in an interview with Deadline. According to The Real Housewives of Potomac star, she was in a “love bubble” while filming the show. In Gizelle’s exact words: “There was a lot of mens that were coming through, in and out, up and down.” The Bavolebrity shared that she enjoyed the experience because it taught her a lot about what she wanted out of a relationship. She also reflected on the dynamic between the cast members and confessed that Shannon was the most emotional one in the group. “We had to protect her to make sure she was okay,” claimed Gizelle.

As for what she gets in the divorce, she'll be paid child support for their two minor children. Ashley revealed during the Season 9 Part 1 reunion that she waived her right to alimony per their prenuptial agreement.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 Reunion, Part 2 is set to air on March 2, 2025, on Bravo. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock. A release date for Love Hotel has not been announced yet.