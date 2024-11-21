After more than two years of separation, Ashley Darby has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Darby. The Real Housewives of Potomac star has been through a long journey in her marriage with Michael, and it wasn't until November 20 that she finally filed for separation. Their marriage has been at the center of the reality show since she has been questioned about their status and when their divorce would become final. Throughout the past couple of seasons, she has hinted that she would get to the paperwork, but would not do it until this year.

Ashley has teased viewers and the cast about the end of her marriage, and it wasn't until a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live that she hinted at some news she would give soon about the status of her divorce. To everyone's surprise, though, both of the parties have come to an amicable understanding of the end of their marriage and focusing on their children.

Ashley and Michael Darby Are Finally Over

Close

Ashley and Michael Darby started out their journey on The Real Housewives of Potomac as a happy-go-lucky couple that were up for any adventure. They were always at the center of the drama on the show because of Michael and the different scandals that he had while in his marriage with Ashley. Even though they went through many ups and downs, the couple would fight for their marriage because they were trying to build a family and live in harmony. In the end, it didn't work out as Michael was heavily involved with the ladies' drama, and it got to a point in which Ashley had to separate herself from what he was bringing to the show and her life.

Ashley and Michael separated in 2022. In a statement to Bravo, she said, "We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives; age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.” Even though they separated, they didn't get a divorce until now.

Ashley filed for separation in November and Michael said to TMZ that they have "already reached an amicable and fair settlement. Ashley's lawyers filed their agreed settlement with the court, which includes the decision to share custody of their 2 children, sons Dean and Dylan." Ashley recently went on an episode of Watch What Happens Live and host Andy Cohen questioned her about the status of her divorce to which she said, "There's a very big update and I will tell everyone about it soon at the reunion." It is unclear what other announcement she could have since her divorce was announced, but this gives viewers something to look forward to for the RHOP reunion.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives.

The Real Housewives of Potomac releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

