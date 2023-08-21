The Big Picture Ashley Darby reveals that her relationships with the other RHOP housewives shattered and grew during filming, creating a roller coaster of emotions.

The tensions from the season seven reunion have only intensified, leading to a clear divide among the RHOP cast.

The upcoming season promises to be filled with spicy drama, including happy moments, sad moments, and moments of anger. Fans can't wait for the premiere date and trailer to be released.

Ashley Darby recently shared some information that should have RHOP fans that love messy drama salivating. In an interview with The Messenger, Ashley shared that this season was one full of surprises and disappointments.

‘RHOP’ Shattered Relationships

Image via Bravo

Ashley, who is newly single, shared that her experience while filming the 8th season was somewhat of a roller coaster.

"There were a lot of surprises for me. Some of my relationships shattered. Some of my relationships grew. I think that happens really every season, but this season in particular as I am navigating this field of being newly single and being a mom, there are certain people who I gravitated toward, and there are other people who maybe kind of grew further apart."

Given how things ended during the season seven reunion, one can only imagine that Ashley is referencing the interpersonal relationships with the other housewives, not just her personal life. The season seven reunion was contentious at minimum, with a heated discussion on colorism that only led to more confusion and animosity between the housewives. There was also the situation between Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett. And of course, the event that led to the colorism discussion, the fight that Mia Thornton started with Wendy Osefo. With this knowledge fans can only imagine the amount of hostility that boiled over during filming. In fact, according to Ashley, so much happened that she is anxious to see the trailer when it is released. She shared in the interview,

"It's gonna be very spicy. It's definitely a roller coaster of emotion. There are some happy moments and sad moments and some anger. It just really runs the gamut.”

‘RHOP’ A Cast of Housewives Divided

Image via Bravo

In the interview, Ashley shared more on the ripple effect of the season 7 reunion. She said,

“It's unfortunate. The reunion last year gave an indication as to where relationships lie and that sort of tension, it didn't go away. If anything, I think it's become exacerbated, and it was rough. It was really rough."

We already have an idea of the anticipated divide between the RHOP cast. Robyn Dixon’s defense and protection of Mia after she attacked Wendy has left a bad taste in the mouth of a few of the housewives. Robyn attempted to defend this act during the reunion, but her defense was weak and not at all believable.

Speaking of Robyn, it’s also safe to guess that The Green Eyed Bandits will be teaming up as usual to battle the cast. Gizelle and Robyn are a package deal, and with Robyn’s recent admission regarding Juan’s infidelity/her attempts to monetize the story, we’re sure the other housewives are not too pleased with her. And as for Gizelle, we can assume that things have only gotten worse between her and Candiace.

‘RHOP’ A Spicy Season 8 For the Housewives

Image via Bravo

Anticipation for the 8th season of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been building since the reunion special ended. There is a new housewife, Nneka Ihim, that is joining the cast, as well as Keiana Stewart, who is joining as a Friend of Wendy Osefo. Speaking of Keiana, the fan expectations were maximized thanks to a highly publicized fight between Keiana and Ashley’s non-cast friend, Deborah. The fight occurred after filming ended at the debut of Ashley and Gizelle’s Athleisure “fashion” line. Candiace, having been adjacently involved with the incident, recently shared her thoughts on the matter. Now that we have even more insight from Ashley, we’re going to need Bravo to release the premiere date and trailer ASAP.