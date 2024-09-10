The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett is opening up about the real reason for her exit from the show. The reality TV star who joined the popular reality TV show in Season 3 will not return for the upcoming RHOP Season 9 as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.

The Bravolebrity spilled the tea in Episode 1 of the According To Blake podcast about how a lot of behind-the-scenes action and impending motherhood were the primary reasons for her exit from the show after six glorious seasons. She noted how production made her feel unsafe on set. She was careful to remark that it wasn’t necessarily Bravo directly but specific individuals from the production crew who made her feel unsafe. She also believed that bringing her baby into an environment that spins narratives on her personal life for reality content was not ideal. Bassett quoted Tamar Braxton — who often says she only wants beef with the devil — while expressing her emotions on the tensions with production in the following words:

“I can't be beefing with the devil, talent, and the people whose job it is to protect us and I started to just not feel safe.”

The reality TV star also referenced the incident when Gizelle Bryant accused Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, of making her feel “completely uncomfortable” during a one-on-one discussion backstage at the RHOP Season 6 reunion. In this instance, Candiace Dillard Bassett broke the fourth wall and addressed the producers and camera operators present for the scene, infuriated that they had decided to vilify her husband. Bassett revealed on the podcast that she was trying to undergo IVF at the time and knew in her gut that these events were the reason why her first egg retrieval failed.

Candiace Dillard Bassett is Expecting a Baby Boy

Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband, Chris Bassett, are expecting a baby boy now, as exclusively reported by US Weekly. The Bravolebrity, who had documented her IVF journey on RHOP, revealed she was pregnant in April 2024. She also hinted that her baby is expected in the fall.

The reality TV star is basking in the joy of this new chapter in her life as she’s having a gala time decorating her son’s nursery with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired theme. In the same interview, she revealed her weird pregnancy food cravings, including Olive Garden spaghetti with meat sauce, Apple Jacks cereal, and watermelon.

Dillard Bassett announced her pregnancy less than a month before her exit from RHOP. She had teased that her exit may be temporary, stating exclusively to PEOPLE that this was not necessarily a farewell but a “see you later.” She made a heartfelt statement on her experience in the following words:

“I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 filming is underway. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

