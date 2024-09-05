The Real Housewives of Potomac is adding one more cast member. Candiace Dillard-Bassett recently announced she would be expecting a baby boy with her husband, Chris Bassett. Unfortunately, viewers will not be able to see this pregnancy on RHOP as she will not be back for the newest season. Candiace was very open while on the show about her pregnancy journey, showcasing how she struggled with the idea of becoming a mom while also wanting to be a mom at some point in her life. Even though it is disappointing that she is not on the show and viewers will not be able to see her go through her first pregnancy, it is something exciting to see her be happy, as throughout the last seasons she was on RHOP, she went through a very difficult time with the cast, and she needed to step away from the show.

Future New Member of the Bassett Family

It's a boy! The Bassett family has officially announced they are expecting a baby boy this fall. Candiace-Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac announced on September 4 on her Instagram, posting a video of herself and her husband, Chris Bassett, blindfolding each other and coloring each other to find out the gender of their baby. In an interview with Us Weekly, Candiace explained how she is soaking up every moment of her pregnancy as things will be different once her baby boy is born. She says, "I think I'm actually going to miss it, but I also can't wait to meet him and stare at him all day!" In her Instagram video, she expressed wanting to have a baby girl but also how she felt a masculine energy and "couldn't deny the fact that she had a baby boy growing inside of her."

Viewers will remember how, during her time on RHOP, Candiace never knew if she would be ready to become a mom, but she took the big step of starting her IVF journey while on the show. She said, "I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready. I just had to … trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it." Even though she may not be documenting her pregnancy on RHOP, she has kept viewers up to date by constantly posting about it on social media. She announced that she would leave the show in March, but this would never be a goodbye, as she is open to returning. The Bassett family is growing, and viewers cannot wait to see Candiace's next journey as a mother. The Real Housewives of Potomac is now streaming on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives.

Watch on Peacock