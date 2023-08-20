The Big Picture Footage of a brawl at the RHOP Season 8 finale caused social media chaos.

Candiace Dillard Bassett says she picked up a bottle in self-defense during the fight.

This isn't Dillard Bassett's first fight on the show. She was involved in physical altercations in Season 5 and 6 as well.

Footage of a knock-out brawl that took place during the Season 8 finale taping of RHOP was leaked and caused social media mayhem. Deborah Williams and Keaiana Stewart, two friends of the show, were seen at an event for Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby’s launch of their athletic clothing line throwing drinks, punches, and pulling hair while security and co-stars tried separating the ladies. Williams isn’t new to the popular reality show and stirred the pot last season with allegations that Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband Chris flirted with her. Producer footage showed Williams was lying, and Dillard Bassett hasn’t been a fan of her since. In the same footage of the fight, Dillard Bassett is seen picking up a bottle of champagne seemingly ready to toss is Williams’ way before the brawl escalated. Considering the two women’s tense history, fans of the show probably weren’t surprised that Dillard Bassett wanted to throw hands. But Dillard Bassett insists her reaction was a precaution in case Williams was on attack mode.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Says She Was Protecting Herself Against a ‘Monster’

Image via Bravo TV

Dillard Bassett recently sat for a radio interview and dished on the right seen around the world. Ironically, actual producer footage won’t be shown on the forthcoming season as the fight took place after production left Bryant and Darby’s event. Footage captured and leaked was shot by onlookers. And Dillard Bassett says Williams waited until producers were gone in order to sneak and make her move.

“[Me picking up the bottle was] self-defense all the way, all day. If a drink is thrown at me and I turn around it was thrown … at my back and I see this monster coming at me,” she said, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. “There’s no security around. She strategically waited for security and production to back away, I’m going to defend myself. And I am going to pick up whatever is within arm’s reach, if I feel like I am in some sort of danger.”

RELATED: 'RHOP': Every Time Juan Dixon Has Made it Clear He's Not in Love With Robyn Dixon

Dillard Bassett added: “And I didn’t know what she was going to do. You can’t rationalize crazy or unhinged, and when I thought I was in danger, I defended myself. Now it turns out, she was being handled and I didn’t have to engage … which is great. I don’t fight, but I also don’t run away … but you’re also not going to physically attack me and I not defend myself.”

It Wasn’t Candiace Dillard Bassett’s First Fight on the Show

Image via Bravo

While Dillard Bassett is known by viewers as “the shade assassin” because of her wit and verbal lashings toward her co-stars, she’s also been in two physical fights, both of which some believe she was the common denominator in. Fans of the show will never forget Season 5’s winery brawl between the “Drive Back” singer and Monique Samuels, leading to both suing one another for their roles in the assault before their cases were dropped. Samuels exited the show at the end of the season.

In Season 6, Dillard Bassett was vilified after she initiated physical contact with newcomer Mia Thornton when she threw lettuce at Thornton during an argument. Her co-stars and Bravo honcho/reunion host, Andy Cohen, chastised her for instigating the fight after she cried victim the previous season in her altercation with Samuels.

It’s unclear what led to the fight between Williams and Stewart, but viewers are anxiously awaiting the premiere. Season 8 is anticipated to be released sometime this Fall. All seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock.