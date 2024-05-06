The Big Picture Candiace Dillard Bassett threw shade at Bravo star Amir Lancaster's girlfriend Natalie Cortes on Twitter.

Lancaster defended Cortes on a podcast, clarifying their relationship and hinting at a possible engagement.

Bassett criticized Cortes for vague responses on the show, questioning her role in the relationship.

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett is apparently throwing shade and beefing with fellow Bravo star Amir Lancaster, the star of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. Bassett might have bid farewell to reality TV. However, she still has some strong opinions about Lancaster’s girlfriend Natalie Cortes, who first appeared in Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard in Season 2 which premiered on March 24, 2024.

The drama started when Bassett took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2, Episode 6. She claimed that something was off in Lancaster and Cortes’s dynamic, implying that he wasn’t comfortable around her. She went as far as to say that Lancaster is on eggshells. Here’s her exact post:

While Lancaster didn’t directly reply to Bassett’s tweet, he defended his girlfriend during his appearance on the Page Six podcast Virtual Reali-Tea. Lancaster cleared the air, saying that his girlfriend had no issue with him being on the show. He defended his relationship with Cortes in the following words, what some can perceive to be as subtly throwing back shade:

“She’s doing the best she can and I really applaud her for that because she’s here in support of me. She’s not here to steal the spotlight.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Issues With the Reality Couple Didn't Just End Here

Both Cortes and Lancaster work as real estate agents, and according to Cortes, what her boyfriend makes in a year, she makes in a month. Later in the same episode of the reality TV show, the cast-mates asked the couple what was next in the relationship. In response, Cortes accepted that starting a new chapter in their careers together was a really big move. However, she did express her excitement over getting to work with her boyfriend in the following words:

“He just joined my team and I’m super excited to have him on my side of the fence and get to work together.”

Turns out, Basset had a problem with this statement as well, since she tweeted about it, saying that Cortes was giving "Corporate America answers,” about her relationship. “Is he your man or your assistant?” added the RHOP alum.

In the podcast, Lancaster clarified that Cortes doesn’t want to be too vulnerable on the show, which explains her response to the question about their future. However, Lancaster did reveal that an engagement was definitely on the table since, in the reality star’s own words, “It's something that we’ve talked about since, like, the fourth month of us dating.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 2 is currently airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

