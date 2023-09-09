The Big Picture Karen Huger may be known for her shadiest remarks, but when it comes to clapbacks, Candiace Dillard reigns supreme on The Real Housewives of Potomac .

There are plenty of shady moments on The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Grand Dame, Karen Huger, is most well-known as the one with the shadiest remarks. She may be the shadiest of the bunch, but when it comes to clapbacks, there is one housewife who reigns supreme: Candiace Dillard. The "Drive Back" singer has had to stand up for herself a lot since she first joined the cast in Season 3. She came in hot, and had a lot to say, which led to quite a few kerfuffles in just season 3 alone. In fact, since joining the cast, it’s safe to say that Candiace has been involved in the majority of the conflicts on the show. She and her husband Chris Bassett have been a focal point, especially in the past few seasons. Because of this, Candiace has stayed ready any time somebody in the cast comes for her. Candiace has had countless excellent clapbacks for the ladies over the years. Her remarks are searing and that’s why we love them. But which of her clap backs are the most devastating? There are several, as she has not shied away from the controversial. With that in mind, here Candiace’s top 5 clapbacks.

This moment is hilarious for a number of reasons. Ashley Darby and Candiace have never been the best of buddies, especially earlier on in the series. In this particular episode, Candiace is hosting a gathering at the home she shares with her husband Chris Bassett. She and Ashley get into an argument and things escalate to the point in which Chris has to physically hold her down. It’s in this moment where she says these two iconic lines: “Try me in that kangaroo restaurant” and “I invited her into my home. I gave her a beverage.”

4 The Newbie Stopped an OG in Her Tracks

There are a lot of good digs at this moment. The "I came from Jesus" quote came in Candiace’s first season. The other ladies question Candiace about where her money comes from, and who’s supporting her. Naturally these accusatory questions do not sit well with Candiace, especially from Charisse, who talks down to her because she’s younger. So when Charisse Jordan asks, “Where did she come from?” to the other ladies, Candiace kept it real simple with her response. Simple and effective.

3 Gizelle's Neck is the Target

Everything about this confessional is perfect. Candiace is over Gizelle’s shenanigans, and while she is clearly angry and wants to fight, Candiace is over it. And she just drags Gizelle Bryant completely after what she says about Chris. And when we say dragged, we mean “raked over hot coals” dragged. The “rolling hills of neck” is just a small portion of this clapback. And it is so very good.

2 Mia's Mama

Mia Thornton got this clapback right to the face, courtesy of her lack of tact and big mouth. Mia calls Candiace’s music video shoot low-budget, which Candiace obviously does not take kindly to, responding that her mama was low budget. Especially given that she spent her own money on said shoot. Needless to say, her response was swift and brutal. The classic “your mama” joke stung extra due to the fact that Mia had a rough time growing up, something all the ladies knew. While they weren’t certain if Candiace knew that information, we feel like she was definitely being intentional.

1 Michael's Philandering Ways Shuts Things Down

This is number one. 100%. Candiace has been inadvertently involved in Ashley and her former husband’s business ever since she received the text message about his activities at a club from her friend. The information about Michael Darby’s fluid sexuality was shocking for the group, to say the least, but they tended to chat about it among themselves and behind Ashley’s back. She politely told Ashley: "Your husband likes to leave you, and go to a man named [redacted]’s house, and suck his dick.”So when Candiace pulled this line out in front of everyone, they were all stunned.