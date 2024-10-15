The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Charrisse Jackson Jordan is spilling the beans on her fallout with costar Monique Samuels — and she claims that she never intended for it to happen! The two ladies were close friends until Jordan started telling everyone about Samuels’s alleged affair with her trainer in RHOP Season 3 of the reality series. While Jordan claimed that she wasn’t the one who spread this story, the trust between the former friends was broken forever.

While speaking with Carlos King, the RHOP star talked about how authentic her friendship with Samuels was. In fact, she claims that she was the one who asked production to cast Samuels and her former husband, Chris Samuels, in the show. Jordan added that while the rest of the ladies were apprehensive toward Samuels, she immediately took a liking to her. However, Jordan believes that Samuels started changing after RHOP Season 2 after she tried bringing Kyndall Douglas, the ex-wife of Sherman Douglas — who was dating Gizelle Bryant at the time — onto the show.

Now, Bryant and Jordan had their own issues at the time, which is why Jordan wanted to bring Douglas on for drama. But it didn’t work out. When Jordan told Samuels about the situation, she bypassed her and got the producers to bring Kyndall Douglas on without telling anyone! What’s worse is that Samuels made it look like both she and Jordan had brought her on, which caused Jordan to distance herself from the messy situation. Jordan claimed that she was then dragged into rumors about Samuels’s alleged affair and insisted that she only shared what she had heard from other people.

Monique and Chris Samuels Ultimately Called It Quits After Leaving ‘RHOP’

Jordan stepped down as a full-time cast member after Season 2 but continued to make appearances in subsequent seasons as a friend of the housewives. On the other hand, Monique Samuels bid farewell to The Real Housewives of Potomac after Season 5 after her physical altercation with co-star Candiace Dillard. After her exit, she went on to appear in Love & Marriage: DC along with her former husband, which focused on their lives post-RHOP and explored the challenges they were facing in their marriage.

Ultimately, Monique and Chris Samuels announced their divorce in October 2023 after 10 years of marriage, as reported by PEOPLE. The former housewife talked about their decision during an Instagram Live and shared that she was extremely unhappy in her marriage. She clarified that all the blame wasn’t on her ex and that she was also dealing with her “own issues and trauma.”

She shared that while the couple initially tried to stay together for their kids, they were just not able to communicate with each other. However, they soon realized that their kids were being affected by their unhealthy dynamic. “Staying together for the kids means that you’re giving them a terrible example of what a relationship should be like,” added the former Housewife.

