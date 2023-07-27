The Big Picture Rumors about Monique's alleged affair and paternity of their youngest child caused tension between the Samuels and Charisse, leading to a heated fight between Monique and Candiace.

Chris confronts the allegations during the reunion and now, fans are speculating that his recent outing with Charisse means there's truth to the rumors.

While fans speculate about the affair, it's important to remember that these are all rumors and the Samuels' divorce is still ongoing.

The rumor mill is a-buzz after Monique Samuels soon-to-be ex-husband Chris Samuels was out photographed eating with another former Real Housewives Of Potomac cast member, Charisse Jordan. Fans are speculating what, if anything, is going on between the two. Charisse remains a friend of the show on the popular reality series.

The ‘RHOP’ Infidelity Scandal

Image via OWN

Much of the initial drama between the Samuels and Charisse came about during season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Gizelle Bryant shared that there were rumors that Monique was having an affair with her personal trainer, and that Charisse was the person spreading this alleged information around their circles. The rumor not only included an affair, but also alleged that the Samuels’ youngest child was not fathered by Chris. Gizelle, ever the pot stirrer, also went on to share with Monique that Candiace Dillard-Bassett was well aware that Charisse was doing this, and that she is intentionally getting friendly with Charisse. So matters only got worse when Candiace brought Charisse as a guest to the party planned for Ashley Darby. Needless to say, this did not help the already fractured relationship between Monique and Candiace, and ultimately led up to a fight that will live in infamy, with Monique grabbing and dragging Candiace by the hair.

In an interview, Monique shared that she felt Candiace knew exactly what she was doing when she brought Charisse to the party, stating during an interview on The Daily Dish podcast that, “When Candiace then brought [Charisse] around on camera, that to me was signaling like 'Woah, you're being messy and you already know what she's capable of.'” One can only imagine how Chris was feeling during all of this extra drama. Not only was his wife’s name being ruined, but his own as well. During the season five reunion Chris did not hold back. He came in hot and wanted answers for what he felt was a plot against his family.

‘RHOP’ The Enemy of My Enemy Is My Friend

Image via Bravo

After Monique’s iconic binder full of Gizelle’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant’s infidelities moment in the reunion, Jamal hit back via instagram live to blast both Monique and Chris, alleging that Chris verbally assaulted a woman in a grocery store. Unlike Monique, Jamal failed to produce receipts, but that did not stop the internet rumors, which came to the conclusion that said woman was actually Charisse Jordan. Which brings us to these most recent events; Monique and Chris are getting divorced, and Chris was seen out eating with Charisse. This duo is a surprising one, given the fact that it was Charisse who spread the rumors that Monique was cheating on him. Fans are currently speculating that their outing is a signal that there is more to the Samuels divorce than meets the eye. Initially, Chris was furious about the allegations, but now he’s eating with the very person that spread them? RHOP viewers are coming to the conclusion that perhaps Charisse’s rumor was not a rumor at all. There is no doubt that the Samuels youngest son is Chris’s child, as the baby boy looks just like him, this outing may mean the affair actually did occur. If it were true, then Chris hanging out with Charisse would make things make sense. But again, this is all fan speculation, and as of right now, the two are still living in the same house as they continue to move forward with their divorce.