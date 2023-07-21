The Real Housewives of Potomac is no stranger to explosive fights and good television drama; however, the upcoming eighth season of the reality series has been making headlines already, albeit not for good reasons. Following the recent report about the physical and verbal fight that transpired during Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant's supposedly fun and peaceful celebration of their new athletic clothing line, one person embroiled in the brawl, Deborah Williams, taunted Keiana Stewart—who Williams got into a physical altercation with—for trying to rip out her "real ponytail."

Both Stewart and Williams are not official cast members of the Bravo reality show but rather friends of Dr. Wendy Osefo and Darby, respectively. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the cast members of The Real Housewives of Potomac are breaking up an insane fight between Williams and Stewart while at Zebbie's Garden in D.C. during Darby's activewear line launch. Housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett reportedly had a drink thrown at her, while Stewart claims she had a glass slammed in her forehead before the brawl took place.

The Real Friends of the Real Housewives of Potomac Sure Can Make Headlines Off-screen

And while the headline-making fight seems to be garnering fan reactions online, Williams then took to Instagram to perhaps stir up another off-screen drama. By showing the nail the K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness owner allegedly left in her "real ponytail," Williams asked the latter if she did enjoy her "ambulance ride."

“You left your nail in my real ponytail that you unsuccessfully could not rip out. [Let me know] if you’d like it back... Now let someone leak the “whole” video [because] that floor work sure was something wasn’t it Special K. P.S did you enjoy your ambulance ride? (ouch),” Williams wrote on her Instagram story.

Stewart has not responded yet regarding Williams' recent Instagram story. And though the fight between them is likely to be good for ratings, the physical altercation will reportedly not be featured on Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. What exactly happened to cause such an explosive fight was not clear yet at this point, but it was previously reported that Stewart did start the fight, with Williams getting the upper hand.

Physical Fights are Nothing New in the RHOP Universe

Though the physical altercation between Williams and Stewart won't go down in RHOP history (at least not on air), fans of the reality series know that RHOP features some intense fights between cast members. Dillard Basset and Monique Samuels' fight was the first to be featured in the reality show, while Mia Thornton and Osefo's brawl sparked a larger discussion about colorism. And while these fights and physical feuds sure make for good TV, the idea of them airing was harmful, unhealthy, and generally not a good example on TV. So it's probably just right not to include Williams and Stewart's physical fight when RHOP returns for Season 8. But given that we enjoy a little bit of "drama," we can expect the housewives to shed some light on what happened.

No release date has been set yet for the eighth season of RHOP, but it will most likely premiere between September and October of this year.