The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has claimed that her daughters were horrified at their father, Jamal Bryant’s Wicked-inspired wedding. Gizelle and Jamal got married back in 2002 and called it quits in 2009 due to his alleged infidelity. Despite rekindling their relationship briefly in 2019, the former couple broke up again in 2021. For now, the reality star and pastor co-parent their daughters, Grace, Angel and Adore Bryant. And while things are seemingly cordial between the exes, Gizelle didn’t hold back from throwing shade at his unconventional wedding ceremony to Dr. Karri Turner.

During the RHOP Season 9 Reunion Part 2, which aired on February 23, 2025, host Andy Cohen brought up Jamal’s November 2024 wedding. Andy noted that Jamal’s dark green bejeweled suit and his bride’s frilly pink dress reminded everyone of Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked. In response, Gizelle admitted that she had no idea what “possessed” the couple to wear those outfits. “It seemed like a joke, but they weren’t playing,” added Gizelle. When Andy asked if Jamal was a fan of the musical, the RHOP star noted that he probably doesn’t even know what Wicked is.

The Bravolebrity shared that while she didn’t attend the wedding, her daughters did. But turns out that they didn’t approve of their father’s fashion choices either. However, that wasn’t the only problem. Gizelle also took the chance to talk about her daughters’ dynamic with their new stepmother. In the reality star’s exact words; “It would be great if there was a relationship, but there just hasn’t been one with my kids.” In the past, Gizelle has also claimed that her daughters were blindsided by their father’s engagement and had no idea that he was even dating.

