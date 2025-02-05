While they might not get along all the time on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant doesn't want to see her fellow housewife go to jail. Karen Huger was found guilty of a DUI for a crash that happened earlier in 2024. It was her second offense. While Huger took part of Season 9 of the show, tension between Huger and her fellow housewives was clear, as cast members like Bryant questioned Huger's sobriety until she finally stopped drinking on the show. Now, with Huger's sentencing delayed until late February, Bryant is talking about her hopes for her cast mate and friend.

Bryant spoke with Us Weekly last week about Huger's arrest and gave an honest answer about the possibility of Huger going to jail for her DUI. “It’s sad. It really is sad,” Bryant told the outlet. “I mean, do I want to see her go to jail? Absolutely not. But do I want to see her take accountability? For sure. So, I don’t know. I mean, Karen going to jail, that would break my heart. So we’ll see.” Huger returned to the show and even played off her drinking at the start of the season. Eventually, her team revealed that Huger is in a private rehab facility. Bryant went on to give her take on the situation.

Does Gizelle Bryant Think Karen Huger Should Leave the Show?

Image via Peacock

“I think she should have done it — gone to rehab — right after the accident,” she said. “I think it actually would have helped her with her case.” Bryant says that she hasn't spoken to Huger “since before we filmed the reunion” and “before she went to rehab.” But Bryant went on to say that she thinks this is the wake-up call that Huger needed. “I think she realizes that she’s appreciative of the support, but as it relates to really understanding what she did and how that could have ended in such a more horrible way, I think she’s now starting to realize that,” she said.

Bryant was pressed during her conversation with Us Weekly about the possibility of Huger leaving the show. For Bryant, she didn't want that to happen. "No. No. Okay. We need Karen,” she said. “Yeah. Oh, no. We always need Karen. We do need Karen. Karen is too much fun.” With jail time on the table, Bryant does recognize that there is a possible future where Huger is not part of the show, and she thinks that the cast will be fine if that is the case. “I mean, she wasn’t at our reunion, and we were fine,” she said. You can see Bryant and Huger on The Real Housewives of Potomac.