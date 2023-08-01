RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant is extremely beautiful. She gives great face and she knows it. Her fashion choices, on the other hand? Well, The Grand Dame Karen Huger said it best, “Thank God Gizelle is a good-looking woman because she can’t dress at all.” Unfortunately, for Gizelle, Karen is not the only one who feels this way. In fact, she has become notorious for her unique fashion choices, and honestly, it may be time for her to consider getting a new stylist. Here are some of the most questionable outfits she has worn during her time on RHOP, ranked from “okay” to “send help”.

8 5. Season 4 Reunion - The White Jumpsuit

Image via Bravo

Look, this jumpsuit isn’t awful. The silhouette is actually pretty cute, but the way it’s pattern leaves little to be desired.

7 4. Season 7 Reunion - The So Close Yet So Far Blue Diamond Dress

Image via Bravo

This dress could have been fire. Seriously, the silhouette, the built-in gloves. It had potential. But, thanks to some gaudy misplaced diamonds, it has found itself on our list. So close, and yet, so far.

6 3. Season 7 Episode 7- Zebra Palazzo Pants

Image via Bravo

“It’s fashion sweetie. Look it up," one once said. Gizelle certainly did look it up in these zebra print palazzo pants. Just typing out the words zebra and print and palazzo pants as one unit is enough to make anyone cringe.

5 2. Season 7 Episode 1 - The Floral Jumpsuit

Image via Bravo

A jumpsuit covered in highlighter colored flower petals is the stuff of nightmares. Those nightmares were made real in the RHOP season 7 premiere. Gizelle sported this eyesore at the beginning of the season, giving fans a taste of clothing choices yet to come.

4 1. Season 5 Episode 17 - What in the Popeye the Sailor Man Is This

Image via Bravo

Where to begin? First question: why would she wear all of these items put together? Second question: does her stylist secretly hate her? This gorgeous woman looks utterly ridiculous in this hodge-podge ensemble in season five. It hurts the eyes and boggles the mind. The hat is giving “New England Yacht Club”, but the jean jacket is giving rocker chic. The shirt is confusing, and the belt is gaudy. This outfit was truly an assault on the eyes.

3 'RHOP' Honorable Mentions - This hat.

This hat is not Brown Cow Stunning.

Image via Bravo

2 'RHOP' Honorable Mentions - Everything about this look.

Image via Bravo

There is a lot happening here. The hot pink pants, the gold sequin top, and the pièce de résistance of the whole outfit, that oversized fedora. This might actually be worse than our number one choice.

1 'RHOP' Honorable Mentions - Another Fedora

Image via Bravo

Why does Gizelle love fedoras so much? They are a menace, and they must be stopped.

Ultimately, there are way more horrendous outfits than the five on this list. Gizelle's missing eye for fashion has been mentioned on countless blogs, and even on podcasts. Drag queen All-Star Shea Couleé actually picked Gizelle as her top, "Worst Dressed Housewife" in their podcast, It's Giving Fashion" with Chicago-based fashion designer, Tiger Lily. Shea Couleé is the queen that Naomi Campbell said has a flawless runway walk, and Tiger Lily is literally a fashion designer, it's clear that they both know what they're talking about. Luckily for Gizelle, she isn't the only Housewife mentioned in that discussion. Alongside Gizelle, they also mentioned Crystal Kung from RHOBC and Teddi Mellencamp who is also on RHOBC. She recently joined forces with Ashley Darby to launch an athletic clothing line, and unfortunately (or fortunately) for them, the real excitement came from a brawl that occurred during the launch party. Eagle-eyed fans did take notice of the athleisure line thanks to instagram stories being shared that night, and they all agree that the clothes are basic.

Fans are certainly looking forward to seeing what fresh fashion horrors Gizelle has in store for season eight's outfits. This list is only a small portion of a vast and tacky ocean, and the sea level is bound to continue rising in future RHOP seasons.