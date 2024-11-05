For many seasons, viewers have seen Gizelle Bryant go through relationship struggles since she first came onto The Real Housewives of Potomac. She has been open with the relationships she has shown and one in particular shifted her during her time on the show as she dated her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, once more. Even though the two were not able to work out again, they have continued to grow as co-parents and Jamal shocked everyone by announcing he was engaged back in May. Now, the question in everyone's mind is if the reality star will be attending her ex's wedding.

This season of The Real Housewives of Potomac has shown there are many changes in Gizelle's life since her daughters have all gone to college and now with Jamal's engagement, she will have an opportunity to continue flourishing in her dating life. Gizelle spoke to The Daily Dish and spilled whether she would be attending the wedding and if there would be any wedding bells in the future for her.

Gizelle Bryant Reveals If She'll Attend Jamal Bryant's Wedding

Gizelle and Jamal Bryant have had a whirlwind relationship since she was introduced on RHOP. Viewers will remember how strongly she felt about him by calling him a "cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater." It was a shock to everyone to see the couple had rekindled their romance back in 2019, and it seemed like they were on a good path but ultimately could not make it work. Now Jamal announced that he was engaged back in May and Gizelle has recently spoken out about the relationship.

She was asked by The Daily Dish if she would be going to the nuptials, and she said, "Sure [I'm going], it's gonna be all about me," she joked, "No, I'm not going to the wedding. I wouldn't do that to that woman." When Jamal announced his engagement, Gizelle gave her congratulations to the happy couple as this showed she approved of this relationship. Now with Jamal getting engaged and her girls off to college, she will be able to focus on herself and any future relationships that may come her way as she is looking for a serious relationship, but viewers should not get excited to see her walking down the aisle. She says, "Committed relationships, sure. Marriage...still on the fence on that." Gizelle has been through many ups and downs, but with this new fresh start, she will be able to focus on what's important and move forward with anyone she needs to move forward with.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

The Real Housewives of Potomac is now streaming on Peacock with new episodes every Monday.

