Jacqueline Blake is a friend of the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and now she's expecting her third child! Blake, who is close to Mia Thornton, played a larger part in the show when she and Thornton fought with one another. Now, she has continued to appear on the show as a friend of the wives and each commented on her post, congratulating her on the news and celebrating Blake for her birthday! Blake shares two children with Patrick Ojong but last the fans heard, Blake and Ojong were separated and co-parenting their children together.

Blake shared images of herself wearing a long black, lace dress with her pregnancy belly on display. She is wearing long black gloves, and the caption reads, "One of the BEST BIRTHDAY gifts I could have EVER received this year!" The only person tagged in the post was the photographer of the photo shoot, which left fans wondering who the father of her child is. Many questioned it in the comments, even one making a joke that Thornton was going to make a great dad to Blake's new baby.

Fans Think They Know Who the Father Is

Blake's fellow Real Housewives of Potomac stars reacted positively to the news. Dr. Wendy Osefo responded to Blake's post, writing, "You are absolutely GLOWING!! Congrats beautiful," in the comments. Former housewife Robyn Dixon wrote, "Congratulations and Happy Birthday!!!" Nneka Ihim, who only lasted one season on the show, also wished Blake a happy birthday and congratulated her. Thornton called her stunning, writing "Love this Glow, Love this chapter. Your love, Your Beauty, Your Grace is everything! Can't wait to welcome our new bundle of JOY to the family!" Even former Housewives producer Carlos King shared his well-wishes on Blake's new baby and for her birthday.

Blake hasn't said who the father is, but fans instantly questioned whether it was Ojong. One fan even wrote, "Looks like PP working out Many Blessings." Ojong was called "PP" on the show and fans have taken to calling him that. Another fan asked whether Ojong is the father outright. “Does this mean Mr. PP is the father?!” Another wrote, “Mr. PP getting down to the business." Blake has not responded to those wondering what her relationship status with Ojong currently looks like.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is streaming on Peacock.

