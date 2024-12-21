New "Friend of" Jassi Rideaux has brought some drama to the screen and the socials since joining The Real Housewives of Potomac. The newbie has slowly integrated into the friend group via Mia Thornton. Of course, like any star of a Housewives series, there must be some juicy reason why they're part of the bunch. For Jassi, part of her story is through her man, Darius Harris.

Jassi Rideaux has been giddily sharing the detailed story about her romance with the NFL star to the ladies, but it's been the banter off-camera that has caused Jassi to need a bit of a reality check. With Harris' baby momma calling her out, Jassi and her fiancé are now having to play defense to defuse the situation as best they can. When the story on the show doesn't match the anecdotes occurring off-screen, the tea becomes pipping hot.

The Truth Behind Jassi Rideaux and Darius Harris

Close

NFL fans may be familiar with Darius Harris as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, having played with the Kansas City Chiefs. To celebrate his accomplishment, Jassi hosted a celebration on The Real Housewives of Potomac when the team was honored at the White House. Due to Darius' proximity to America's couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, many fans and cast members were eager to know if Jassi had brushed shoulders with the pop star. In that circumstance, she remained truthful and did not attempt to fabricate any interactions that never occurred. In the relationship department? Not so much. According to others' accounts.

During the season, Jassi alluded to the timeline of her and Darius' romantic relations. According to the newbie, she alleged that she did know Charlysa Porter, the mother of his two children, was pregnant with their second child. She stated that she only discovered the truth when Charlysa was two or three months along. But that's not how Charlysa recounts the events. During Karen Huger's Love Lagoon soirée, Jassi and Darius were present, along with the other loving couples. During the game, when the question "do you feel like your partner has ever cheated" came up, some more truths were revealed. Darius said he didn't think Jassi had, but Jassi believed the opposite about him. While she did not have proof, the key word was "feel." He stated that he had never cheated on Jassi, but that's not to say he had to be with her. She knows her man has lied about a whole child, but she also said, "I'm not an idiot."

Darius' Baby Mama Has Something To Say

Appearing on Reality with The King, Jassi shared that she and Darius first met while she was waiting for a car outside a club in Los Angeles in 2022. From there, the pair started to get hot and heavy when the Chiefs star flew her to one of his games in Kansas City. From there, she said, "...he took me to Paris for two weeks. First class on Air France. He really wooed me in a way no man ever had before." When Darius Harris was released from the team, Jassi told podcast host Carlos King that she noticed him pull back as he was worried about feeding his sons. It was at that time she discovered the second child that she had previously been in the dark about. Despite the omission, she let it go, allowing their relationship to flourish. Or so it seemed.

Throughout the interview, Carlos King kept Jassi and Darius, who was in on the call as well, in the hot seat. He asked him about the matching Christmas pajamas with his ex, which Darius claimed was for "co-parenting purposes." Of course, he would share why he kept Jassi in the dark about his child on the way. He revealed, "It was just kind of was selfish in a way not to say nothing, hoping that we can still work our way to being where I know we can be and then telling her later. It’s just kind of hard to tell somebody something of that magnitude. I was kind of being a coward about it and just kind of running away from it instead of telling her because I know I wanted to be with her at the end of the day.”

Now, the couple want to keep peace with Charlysa Porter, but she's used this newfound spotlight to speak her piece. She was infuriated about her children being a central plot point to Jassi's story. She retorted, “Y'all weren’t together! Just be honest It’s that simple but don’t try and down play him and I to make yourself look better.. is all I’m saying. He knew of each one of his children. He didn’t find out when I was 2 or 3 months pregnant.. we got pregnant each year on each other’s birthday! But before you try and come for me, know the real narrative.. I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass but we’re honest over here.” Needless to say, the saga is far from over as Jassi's time in Potomac continues to go on.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Ashley Darby , Robyn Dixon , Karen Huger , Charrisse Jackson-Jordan , Katie Rost , Monique Samuels , Candiace Dillard Bassett Seasons 9

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock