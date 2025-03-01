What was reported as a 28-day stint in a rehabilitation center may have also included 48 hours total. Initially reported by Taira S. Faison, host of the What Else Is Going On podcast, Karen Huger's rehab story was not entirely accurate as there was more to the story. According to the WEIGO podcast host, who was present in the courtroom during Huger's sentencing, court records disputed the original claims that The Real Housewives of Potomac star attended the originally reported program, opting for 48 hours at a venue called Right Turn Impact Center.

While live Tweeting while in the courtroom, the podcast host said, "She went to a place called right turn for 48 hours. It is a place with rooms meant to look like jail cells so she could experience what that's like. She also has a continuing relationship with a therapist." It was originally reported that Karen Huger completed an out-of-state program. Her legal team shared a statement as it coincided with the taping of The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 9 reunion. While she was not present, she sent a video message to the ladies, with Gizelle Bryant bringing a portrait of her she sat next to.

According to the Baltimore Banner, "Huger went through withdrawals from her antidepressant medication while at rehab, waking up on the fourth day 'soaked in sweat,' according to her attorney David Martella. Huger also completed a weekend stay at Right Turn Impact Center, which replicates a jail with counseling and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, her lawyer said. He added that she also uses a hand-held breathalyzer multiple times a day.

Karen Huger's Sentencing Reflected Actual Accounts

Karen Huger was officially sentenced to 2 years of prison, with one year suspended. Additionally, Huger, who has 30 days to file an appeal, will also pay $2,900 in total fines and cannot drive a car for one year after her release. Leading up to her sentencing, the prosecution and her defense team pleaded with the judge for the proper ruling. Huger's team hoped for a softened sentence, citing a list of reasons as to why she didn't deserve the fullest possible sentence. Noting her battle with antidepressants and her prior time in rehab, her lawyers stated, "she was shocked with embarrassment." For the government, the prosecution pushed back, writing, "The fact that Ms. Huger has repeatedly been given the benefit of another chance on three separate occasions demonstrates that she has not learned anything from her prior arrests. In fact, it appears as if she has been emboldened."

The Real Housewives of Potomac star has been in the spotlight since her initial arrest in March 2024. She was of convicted of driving under the influence, negligent driving, and failure to control speed to avoid a collision in December of that year. Much of her time on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac centered around the initial arrest and the fallout from it. Now, it appears, the series will have no choice but to move on from the woman referred to as The Grand Dame.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.