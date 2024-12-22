The hits keep coming for Karen Huger, the star of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Huger was recently convicted of a DUI along with other charges in a case against her from March of this year. Since, stories of the reality star's drinking have come out and now one of her former co-stars is talking about what many on the show knew about her prior to her DUI. The Grand Dame and Charrisse Jackson have never gotten along but Jackson spoke on Huger's latest issues in the past. The X account Mad Beefs shared a video clip of Jackson Jordan talking about Huger and talking about her drinking.

Huger's reputation on the show was one of a woman of class. The Grand Dame would lecture people on what not to do and it has led to her fellow cast mates, like Jackson Jordan, calling her out for her actions. According to an older interview with the friend of the housewives, Huger's real reputation around Potomac is very different from what she portrays on the show. Jackson Jordan says that those around town know her as the "old drunk Black lady" and said that Huger would often become so intoxicated she would fall down in restaurants around town and embarrass herself.

Jackson was talking about Huger back in 2023 on Carlos King's show. "This restaurant, it's a popular restaurant, it's the Village. And so this Black lady used to get drunk and fall off the bar stools and this was going on for years," Jackson said. "That's the real reputation that she has in Potomac. As the old drunk Black lady that falls off of the bar stools and she'll run around after these young little boys and all this stuff. That's her real reputation."

Charisse Jackson Has Called Karen Huger Out In the Past

Image via Bravo

King went on to point out that Jackson Jordan called Huger out before for her potentially cheating on her husband, Ray. Back during one of the earlier reunions for The Real Housewives of Potomac, Jackson brought up a blue-eyed young man that Huger was seen with. Jackson Jordan called out the rumors lobbied against her and how that caused fights between her and Huger and the two never really fixed their relationship. Now after Huger's DUI, fans are speculating on what Jackson Jordan thinks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

