After another co-star Wendy Osefo made a remark about how The Real Housewives of Potomac has found a way to move on without Karen Huger on February 27, 2025, Andy Cohen just revealed a never-seen-before footage of Karen from December 27, 2024, in the RHOP Reunion Part 3.

After the December 2024 single-vehicle car crash that led to her arrest for driving under the influence, the 61-year-old reality star faced intense public scrutiny. Viewers were especially startled by the police bodycam footage, in which a visibly intoxicated Karen staggered, slurred her words, claimed to have had “a couple of beers,” and bizarrely referred to herself as “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.” That video clip quickly circulated among Bravo fans, but Huger herself refused to watch it — until she was finally confronted with the evidence in court.

Karen was conversing with husband Ray Huger in this previously unseen footage, just one day before she checked into a Florida treatment facility for alcohol and antidepressant dependency. Karen openly grappled with what she saw in that damning recording. “I didn’t recognize that woman,” she said, clearly shaken by the person captured on camera. She said that she is just now trying to begin connecting the dots, her exact words being:

“Dots are being connected for me. I keep saying, ‘Surely they made a mistake, right? Because everything’s not connecting to me.’ And I watched and I’m telling you… I didn’t recognize that woman. I didn’t know her. ... But it helped me to hear that because I blacked out before the impact.”

Karen Huger Also Explained What Exactly Did She Recall From the Accident