Karen Huger was convicted of a DUI back in 2024, and now she has her verdict. The star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, who calls herself the "grand dame," is set to serve two years, the judgment given to her by a Montgomery County, Maryland judge. One year of that sentence was suspended, meaning Huger will serve roughly one year in jail. The verdict came with impassioned speeches from Huger's family and friends, and there were updates from those there about what happened during Huger's hearing.

Taria Faison, host of the What Else Is Going On Podcast gave updates on the case on X. Faison posted that Huger yelled out to her husband, Ray Huger, and shared her love for him. “As Karen was being taken into custody she yelled, ‘Love you Ray. GOD’s got you. You’ll be alright. GOD bless you,'” Faison wrote on X. She also stated what Ray said to the judge about Huger's case:

"Ray said the kids are a little hurt by this. Her lawyer asked if Ray was aware of everything that Karen has done in the last few months (to get help). He said yes. He told the judge Karen is doing very well and has recovered from the accident. And Karen is crying.”

Karen Huger Admitted She Had an Alcohol Problem

Image via Bravo

According to Faison, Huger said that she recognized she had a problem with alcohol and that she was foolish for thinking otherwise, which is why she enrolled herself in a rehab program. The judge was not kind about Huger's program of choice, saying that it wasn't a serious enough program for her. “The judge said how about a program [without] a summer connotation!” Faison wrote on social media, saying that the judge accused Huger of “working the system.”

Faison went on, saying that the judge's comments did not phase Huger. “All warnings went in one ear and out the other but she remained undeterred!” Faison wrote. She then went on to share that the judge used examples of Huger's past DUI experiences with the law. “The judge said Karen is no stranger to drinking while driving on our roads When she got a PBJ in 2007 one would think Ms. Huger learned her lesson. In 2008 [before] the ink was dry on the other one, she was arrested again. He is not playing!!!!”

