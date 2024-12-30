Andy Cohen has a simple response to the new of Karen Huger's guilty DUI verdict. Cohen was celebrating the holidays with his radio show when People caught up with him. They talked about a number of Bravo related topics, including Vanderpump Rules and Lala Kent. But when Cohen was asked about what happened with the Grand Dame, he had a very quick response about the reality star. Huger, who stars on The Real Housewives of Potomac, was arrested earlier this year over suspicion of driving while under the influence after she crashed her Maserati. At the time, Huger said she crashed the car because she was upset over the death of her mother.

During her trial, Huger was found guilty of every charge against her except for driving recklessly. When Cohen was asked what he thought about Huger's verdict, he simply said “I think it’s all sad.” Cohen went on to explain that he hadn't yet processed the information about the Grand Dame. “I haven’t really processed it yet, but I think it’s very sad.” Huger's own representation said that the Real Housewives of Potomac star was disappointed by the verdict.

When news broke of Huger's verdict, her attorney released a statement. Posted by Bravo, the statement clarified that Huger was still fighting the verdict and maintaining her innocence in the ruling. "We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf," the attorney said. "We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time."

Image via Bravo

At the time of Huger's arrest, she claimed that her grief was clouding her judgment and caused her to crash. "I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami." During the trial, body cam footage of Huger's arrest showed her swaying and slurring her words and the arresting officer made comments about Huger's state. Fans have since been worried that Huger will be kicked off the show as a result. She is the second prominent housewife this year to have a DUI related incident. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador also went through a similar situation on the most recent season of the show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday at 8PM EST and can be streamed on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Ashley Darby , Robyn Dixon , Karen Huger , Charrisse Jackson-Jordan , Katie Rost , Monique Samuels , Candiace Dillard Bassett Seasons 9 Network Bravo Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Scott Dunlop Expand

Stream on Peacock