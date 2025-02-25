As Karen Huger's sentencing continues to loom, her lawyers are doing everything in their power to soften the blow of a potential prison sentence. According to some of the latest court filings obtained by InTouch, the reality star's team is arguing that the stress of losing her parents and providing "responsible leadership on" The Real Housewives of Potomac, led to the reality star taking more anti-depressants, which she believes played a role in her being arrested for driving under the influence.

The hope is that these new filings will convince the Maryland judge overseeing the sentencing to "go soft" on Huger upon her sentencing. After being found guilty in December of driving under the influence, negligent driving, and failure to control speed to avoid collision, Huger's fate now relies on the decision of the judge her lawyers are pleading to.

Karen Huger's Legal Team Hopes to Sway the Sentencing Judge