Robyn Dixon is not surprised by Karen Huger's guilty DUI verdict or by the body cam footage that paints a different series of events of that night. The reality star is currently on The Real Housewives of Potomac and her co-star, Gizelle Bryant, spoke with Dixon about Huger's guilty verdict on a new episode of Reasonably Shady. The two talked at length about how Huger has been acting during Season 9 of the series and how the verdict was not the "vindication" that Huger thought it would be.

Dixon said that Huger's situation is “very sad.” She went on to talk about how she was not shocked by the incident. “I don’t think those that are familiar with that person were shocked by what we saw. I’m not shocked by the nonsense coming out of the mouth. I’m not shocked by the denials and the deflections. I’m not surprised that you [Karen] filmed the whole season and she said she was going to be vindicated.”

Bryant talked about how you would not say you were "vindicated" if you knew that the video that exists of Huger was out there. Which prompted Dixon to talk about the entire situation and throw shade at Huger in the process. Dixon did not leave it there, she also took a shot at Huger, saying “If this is being vindicated, I don’t want to see what being guilty is.” Huger and Dixon did not leave the show on the best of terms with Huger saying that Dixon's husband, Juan Dixon, was cheating on her with a woman who reportedly looked a lot like Huger.

When Bryant brought up Huger saying she'd be vindicated, Dixon pointed out that Bryant filmed an entire season of The Real Housewives of Potomac with Huger as she continually said she was going to be vindicated by the situation. Once the body cam footage of Huger was released from the night along with her guilty verdict, it changed a lot of what Huger was saying throughout the season. Huger would occasionally drink on the show, shame Bryant for her comments about her drinking, and act like her DUI was just a mistake on the arresting officers part. Dixon not being surprised by the video is in the same vein as Ashley Darby bringing up Huger's previous DUI and her status as a repeat offender.

The two also joked about Huger's wig in the video, noting it didn't look its best due to her being inebriated. Before delving into their actual opinion on the matter, Bryant joked the bodycam footage was a movie titled, "Fix Your Wig," with Dixon adding, "Wig On the Run," and Bryant chiming in, "Wigalicious," and Dixon ending it with, "Where My Wig Go?" before they added more faux ttitles.

You can see Huger on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

