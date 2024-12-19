This just in. As reported by FOX in Washington, D.C., Karen Huger has been found guilty of DUI by a Maryland jury. The Grand Dame of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac was found guilty of five out of six charges related to her March car accident in Potomac, Maryland. The reality star, 61, may face up to two years in prison. Her sentencing is set for January 29, 2025.

As documented on the hit Bravo series, the Bravolebrity has been dealing with the aftermath. Now, she'll have to face her castmates with this newfound conviction. The charges stem from a late-night incident which occurred on March 19, 2024. Huger allegedly drove her Maserati into a pole. While no individuals were hurt in the incident, witness testimony and body camera footage presented during the trial showcased the full incident.

The Jury Convicts the Grand Dame of Potomac

Close

On Wednesday, the Maryland jury convicted Karen Huger, known as the Grand Dame, of DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of the sixth charge, reckless driving. The case has drawn a flurry of attention with fans and cast mates critical of Huger's situation. This marked Huger's secondx DUI.

In the trial, an emergency medical technician testified that Huger "swayed on her feet, refused treatment, and verbally lashed out at first responders." Body camera footage was shown that corroborated the testimony. Huger's team attempted to dismiss the case with a claim that the evidence was obtained through an illegal search and seizure, but the motion was denied. Now, Huger's fate will be determined in January whether or not she will face a prison sentence or other penalties. For her defense, Huger's attorneys presented two witnesses, including her cousin, who testified that Huger was "emotionally distressed but did not sound impaired" prior to the crash. Prosecutors claimed that Huger demonstrated clear signs of intoxication through witness testimony and evidence put forth.

At the time of her arrest, Huger said, “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today. “With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother's Day approaching, it has felt more like a tsunami… Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away! I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Seasons 8 Network Bravo Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Scott Dunlop Expand

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock