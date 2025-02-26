The final chapter is written. The book is closed. After months of speculation, a judge has handed down a sentence in Karen Huger's DUI guilty conviction. Karen Huger has been sentenced to two years of jail, one year suspended, per Fox 5 DC. Following pleas from both the defense and the prosecution, the judge believed that this sentencing fit the crime. With hopes that the judge would "go soft," Fox 5 DC reports that Huger will only have to serve a one-year duration in prison.

Leading up to Wednesday's sentencing, Karen Huger's legal team pushed for a lenient sentencing. Citing her struggle with antidepressants, trauma stemming from her younger years, and her entry into a 28-day rehabilitation program, The Real Housewives of Potomac star's team stated that "she was shocked with embarrassment." Defense Attorney David Martella wrote, "She could not turn off the testimony or the body cameras. She could not get up and walk out of the room." Despite the alleged wake-up call, lead prosecutor Jordan Kramer pushed back in pre-sentencing motions, saying, "The fact that Ms. Huger has repeatedly been given the benefit of another chance on three separate occasions demonstrates that she has not learned anything from her prior arrests. In fact, it appears as if h has been emboldened."

Karen Huger's Legal Woes In Spotlight on 'RHOP'