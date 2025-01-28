Karen Huger was found guilty of driving under the influence, negligent driving, and failure to control speed to avoid collision back in December. At the time of her arrest, she was charged with "driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person," and other counts as well. The reality star has spent the entire season on The Real Housewives of Potomac fighting for her innocence and now with the guilty verdict, she has fired her legal team and asked that the court push her sentencing back as she is in a private rehab facility. In documents obtained by In Touch, Huger's new legal team asked for the extension.

Huger's new legal team consists of David A. Martella and Barry Helfand and the two were successful in getting the push back. Huger was to be sentenced on January 29 and will now be sentenced on February 26. “Ms. Huger is seeking to have the benefit of counsel’s 30 years of experience handling cases of this kind, in the Maryland Courts, and in fashioning recommendations that State and the Court may find acceptable to address the community’s interests in accountability, rehabilitation, supervision, and deterrence,” the motion read. “The rules of the program severely limit the counsel’s ability to communicate with Ms. Huger and prepare for sentencing. [Karen] will be returning from that program on January 28, 2025, the day before the scheduled sentencing."

On top of asking for the sentencing to be pushed for Huger's treatment, her new team stated that they needed time to find out the “nature of the case, the procedural history, the evidence that was presented at trial, and the client’s personal and professional history. Additional time would allow counsel to provide the Court with a meaningful and useful memorandum.”

Karen Huger's Castmates Haven't Been Kind About Her Struggles

Image via Bravo

Since the news of Huger's verdict, her fellow housewives have been mocking her. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon made fun of the video of her arrest while Charrisse Jackson Jordan shared that Huger's reputation around Potomac was that of an older drunk woman. Even on the show itself, Mia Thornton threw Huger's arrest in her face after Huger began sharing that Thornton knew the paternity of her son and did not tell any of them. Even Wendy Osefo spoke about Huger's rumored exit.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.