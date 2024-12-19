Now that a Maryland jury has found Karen Huger guilty of five out of six charges, it's going to take a lot to fix the reality star's image moving forward. She may be the Grand Dame of Potomac, but now comes the accountability. As Huger waits for her sentencing in January, there are some important moves that she can take that may help save her image.

At the start of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9, Karen Huger was dealing with the aftermath of her accident. Between the other women discussing her situation with, and without her, and having to change her lifestyle, Karen Huger's journey has taken a drastic turn. Now, to save her image, Karen must adjust her entire life. Maybe it's a one-on-one chat with Andy Cohen and a stint in rehab. Something's gotta give.

Karen Huger Needs to Rehab Her Image

One thing that fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac know about Karen Huger is she is filled with immense pride. She is vastly concerned about her image and how people perceive her. You don't earn the moniker of Grand Dame without the clout and wherewithal to back it up. Since her crash, Karen has been very particular and specific about how she portrays herself. She's still giving her fun side, but her vulnerability has forced her to keep a wall up. Now, she has to let those walls down.

With the result of her trial, Karen can finally speak about the events. And she should. She has to take accountability for the incident, not only with herself but with her castmates and the fans who adore her. She must discuss how she understands how her actions could have been potentially fatal. The other women on the show have either come to her defense or tried to hold her feet to the fire. Now, she must allow them to come into her world. She has to hear the cold, hard facts. She must get in front of the situation. She must go beyond a PSA about why driving while intoxicated is beyond wrong and dangerous. She has to do the work for the community and warn individuals why what she did was wrong. Without a single excuse attached.

There Are Steps Karen Huger Needs to Take Beyond the Show

Karen's conviction will most certainly be a hot topic during the reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She will have questions fired at her with the other women sitting around her. Chances are, she'll be in the hot seat next to Andy Cohen. However, for Karen to truly discuss the situation, she deserves the chance to share without others screaming and yelling at her. Perhaps this is a chance for Andy Cohen to have a special sit down with just the two of them. Andy can ask her the hard-hitting questions from the viewers at home without any other distractions. It's important for viewers to be able to hear her fully and coherently.

Now, sometimes, it's hard to admit when others might be right. Especially if that person is Mia Thornton. During the girls' trip, Mia started the crusade that perhaps Karen needed to go to rehab. Well, perhaps Karen should heed her advice. While her suggestion may have come from a slight place of malice, she is correct that Karen needs to take the steps to better herself. Yes, on camera Karen is not drinking, but it's the emotional state that she was in that Karen can rehab. The accusations that Karen has a drinking problem have been a topic of conversation among the women, but the real issue at hand is the trauma and grief Karen has to get a grip on. That's where working with specialists can come in. Should Karen take steps like this, it will be important for others to see. It could inspire others to take the steps to better their own situations.

It's hard to look at what has happened and find a positive in a negative situation. For Karen Huger, it's going to take a lot of hard and difficult work to save her image. She must take the steps on her own. The body camera footage was quite damaging. It's now out in the open. There's no more room for excuses. It's time for Karen Huger to take accountability or step away from the spotlight.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs every Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.