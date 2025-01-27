Wendy Osefo has shared her thoughts on the rumored exit of the Grand Dame of Potomac. This season of The Real Housewives of Potomac featured the women constantly questioning Karen Huger over her drinking. Huger was in a crash and was arrested for a DUI and other charges prior to the season filming. Season 9 then had some of Huger's co-stars, like Gizelle Bryant, questioning her drinking and eventually Huger stopped drinking all together on the show. Since the verdict came out about Huger, many wondered if she was going to leave the reality show entirely after Season 9.

In an exclusive to Page Six, Osefo shared her thoughts on the matter. She was doing an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea" when the rumor was brought up and Osefo gave a very diplomatic answer to it. "I'm happy that she decided to focus on herself and get the help and what she needs,” she told the outlet. “And I think whether she comes back for another season is solely dependent on whether she’s ready to.”

In contrast to Osefo, Huger's arrest has made the rounds with her cast mates. Bryant and Robyn Dixon talked about her arrest on their podcast and insinuated that it wasn't surprising. Charrisse Jackson Jordan has also talked about Huger's drinking and claimed that she was known around Potomac as a drunk. Osefo's response is kinder to Huger than her other co-stars. When Bryant and Dixon spoke about it, they made jokes at Huger's expense. "The movie's entitled 'Fix Your Wig.' 'Big on the run.' 'Wigalicious.' 'Where my wig go?' 'Where's your forehead?'" Bryant said on her show with Dixon.

Karen Huger Has Checked Into a Recovery Program

After the ruling about Huger's DUI conviction, it was revealed via a statement from Huger's team that she had checked herself into a recovery program for her drinking. “Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so [she] was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” her team told the Daily Dish. The rep for Huger made it clear that this was her choice and that she was “fully supported in this choice.” By the end of Season 9, Huger began ordering non-alcoholic beverages out with the ladies and stopped remarking on why she was not drinking. Earlier in the season, she played it off as if her drinking was fine and stood by her story that she was just upset and not drunk during her accident.

You can see Huger on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

