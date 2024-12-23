The Grande Dame Karen Huger's future on The Real Housewives of Potomac may be in jeopardy since new revelations have emerged about the night of her DUI. The reality star has had a difficult year since getting her DUI and now with the release of the body cam footage, her image has changed for the worse and Bravo is rethinking if it is a good idea for her to be on the show.

Karen went through a two-day trial in which she was found guilty of crashing her car while driving under the influence. A source in Bravo told Page Six what it would take for Karen to keep her flute on the show and how her scenes from this current season will not be affected as they were filmed before her trial. As one of the show's OGs, it may be hard to imagine The Real Housewives of Potomac without Karen, but her charges change everything for her.

It May Be Time to Say Goodbye to The Grand Dame on 'RHOP'

Close

Karen Huger has been on a rollercoaster in the year 2024 since March because of her DUI. Since this season premiered, viewers and even the cast have been left in the dark about what truly happened that night, since Karen has been saying that she was not allowed to speak about the case. On December 18, however, the truth officially came out about what happened that night, and it is something that has not helped Karen's image. The body camera footage showed Karen not being in her right senses as she was saying she was "Thomas Jefferson's concubine" and she was degrading the police officers. It could be seen how she was not taking accountability for what happened and Bravo is making note of that.

A source told Page Six that Bravo is rethinking her future with the network by saying, "She would need to clean up her act [for Bravo] to move forward with her." Even though she may not be the first Bravo star to have been charged with a DUI, she is the first one to have had a second one which entailed her having to go trial and being found guilty. It has not been decided what consequences she will have to go through, but viewers will know in January what her future will be. She may be an OG of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Karen's journey has taken a dark turn, and she will need to take the necessary actions to be able to move forward healthily. Whether that is to step away from the show is still up in the air.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives.

The Real Housewives of Potomac releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

Stream It Now