Less than 24 hours since The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was sentenced to two years in prison and set to serve one, some of her RHOP costars are coming out with reactions to the shocking news. First up, Gizelle Bryant. Speaking at her 21 Shady Questions Live event at City Winery in New York City, Bryant said, "I am shook." With a raw emotion on mic, with a room full of fans, she continued, "This just happened today. I do not have her wigs. I am concerned. In all seriousness, I am concerned for her safety. Karen ain't cut out for jail."

Bryant continued, "I pray that she's ok and that the Lord is with her." Bryant's comment comes in response comes on the heels of Huger's sentencing after being found guilty on four counts in December. The reaction is not surprising, as Bryant has maintained her championing of Huger through the ordeal.

Karen Huger Is Set To Spend a Year Behind Bars