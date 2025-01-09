After the recent events surrounding Karen Huger's legal issues, the Grand Dame was MIA at The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, according to an Instagram post from Bravo. Without an official announcement, the illuminating news was revealed when the official Bravo Instagram revealed the seating chart for the upcoming Season 9 reunion of the reality series. While some fans speculate that she "didn't show up," her manager shared an exclusive statement with The Daily Dish. He said, "Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today. She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."

The RHOP star is facing potential time in prison after being found guilty of five out of six charges after driving under the influence following her March 2024 car crash. Huger's chargers included DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving.

Karen Huger's Had a Rough 2024

At the start of the ninth season, The Real Housewives of Potomac paid some focus on the aftermath of Huger's incident. While she was unable to speak on the incident due to legal issues, many of her costars took their screen time to discuss their thoughts whenever the cameras were rolling. The practicality of her appearance at the reunion was menial to begin with, as she likely would not have been able to speak further into the charges. Additionally, Huger's sentencing is scheduled for January 29.

With the seating chart officially revealed, Mia Thornton and Gizelle Bryant will get the honors of sitting on Andy Cohen's right and left, respectively. Had Huger been present, it's likely she would have shifted Bryant over a seat. Huger's absence from the reunion does not mean she is finished with the franchise. Both the network and Huger have not disclosed her future with the program.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

