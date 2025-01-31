Karen Huger had no intention of being left completely out of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Although the grande dame wasn't able to attend the physical taping of the reunion due to being in a rehabilitation center, she made sure her cast mates felt and visualized her presence nonetheless. A teaser for the upcoming reunion for the reality series was released on Friday, January 31st and shows the women dressed in various shades of glittering white, gathered around host Andy Cohen showing a video message from Karen. While the women dabbed their tears at Karen's image, Wendy Osefo, one of Karen's strongest supporters, was surprised by the message. "Having seen that, it all adds up. Sitting here watching that, and now I can confidently say, that is not my friend," Wendy seemed to respond after watching the complete video.

Gizelle Bryant is admittedly Karen's biggest nemesis on the show, but also seemed the most affected. "As much as I hate her, I love her," Gizelle says, wiping tears from her eyes. Karen's presence doesn't stop once the video recording is over. Instead, the ladies seem to have a bit of fun with a framed promotional picture of Karen that seems to move around during the show, with different women questioning, "what would Karen think about this?" Newcomer Stacey Rusch complains about a cast member putting her feet on her counter top and Ashley Darby by putting Karen's picture down by her feet so that Karen can check out her "bunions".

Karen Huger Gets Good News In DUI Sentencing

Image via Bravo

At the time of the taping, the sentencing on Karen's guilty verdict had just been revealed Andy asks the women if they think Karen would be able to survive a jail term and receives a collective no. Jokes are voiced about Karen not being able to take her wigs to jail, but overall, the cast is concerned about Karen's physical and emotional well-being. Karen was found guilty of driving under the influence and for failure to control speed to avoid a collision, negligent driving and failure to notify authorities of an address change.

According to InTouch Magazine, Karen fired her legal team after she received the guilty verdict and requested her sentencing be delayed until she could get her new legal team in place. The judge granted Karen's wishes and her new sentencing date was set for February 26, 2025. According to Karen's new lawyers, Barry Helfand and David A. Martella, "Ms. Huger is seeking to have the benefit of counsel's 30 years of experience handling cases of this kind in the Maryland Courts, and in fashioning recommendations that the State and the Court may find acceptable to address the community's interests in accountability." Her new court date has been awarded.

Karen's clearly making moves to ensure she bypasses jail time and could possibly be back in her role as the senior housewife in Potomac after sitting out one season.

The three-part RHOP reunion will premiere Sunday, February 16, 2025 on BRAVO.